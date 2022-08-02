ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The game industry’s earnings slump comes for PlayStation and Xbox

By Nick Statt, Janko Roettgers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Follow the data

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
MARKETS
Why 'regulation by enforcement' is here to stay

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m bringing you the telling history — and seemingly inevitable future — behind the slogan that has defined the battle between crypto and the SEC. Plus, the tech fallout from Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, a promise from Schumer’s office that anti-tech folks suddenly believe and the latest Twitter/Musk swipes.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Taro
Meta crosses the pond

Good morning! Meta’s top execs are moving to London. Is it a coincidence, or is something else going on?. The Financial Times reported that Adam Mosseri was moving temporarily to London. Then another report said Nick Clegg will go there, too. Oh, and Meta’s CMO, Alex Schultz, joined them. And who knows who might be next!
WORLD
What are the most popular productivity apps around the world?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we dive into the productivity apps people are downloading around the world. Turns out a lot of us are working on the go, and care more about protecting our privacy. Also, Airtable doesn’t want the “productivity” label; CEO Howie Liu wants it to be an app development platform. And influencers are struggling to get paid on time.
CELL PHONES
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.

In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
SOFTWARE
No solace in quantum

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the race to protect software against encryption-breaking quantum computing could backfire, more on the Biden administration’s plan to hobble China’s chipmakers and enterprise tech moves. Now, the hard part. We may be just years away from a very sci-fi scenario...
COMPUTERS

