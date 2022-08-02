The game industry’s earnings slump comes for PlayStation and Xbox

Read on www.protocol.com
Activision Blizzard will fight new Albany union, even after Microsoft said it would stay neutral
Workers at Blizzard Albany, a subsidiary of game publisher Activision Blizzard formerly known as the studio Vicarious Visions that works on the popular Diablo franchise, said on Wednesday that studio management plans to fight their decision to unionize with the Communications Workers of America. That's despite an agreement Microsoft made...
Follow the data
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming strategy is to undo its old streaming strategy
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re taking a closer look at Warner Bros. Discovery’s pivot to doing things the way they were done before. Plus: recommendations on what to read, watch and play this weekend.
Why 'regulation by enforcement' is here to stay
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I’m bringing you the telling history — and seemingly inevitable future — behind the slogan that has defined the battle between crypto and the SEC. Plus, the tech fallout from Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, a promise from Schumer’s office that anti-tech folks suddenly believe and the latest Twitter/Musk swipes.
Meta crosses the pond
Good morning! Meta’s top execs are moving to London. Is it a coincidence, or is something else going on?. The Financial Times reported that Adam Mosseri was moving temporarily to London. Then another report said Nick Clegg will go there, too. Oh, and Meta’s CMO, Alex Schultz, joined them. And who knows who might be next!
What are the most popular productivity apps around the world?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we dive into the productivity apps people are downloading around the world. Turns out a lot of us are working on the go, and care more about protecting our privacy. Also, Airtable doesn’t want the “productivity” label; CEO Howie Liu wants it to be an app development platform. And influencers are struggling to get paid on time.
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
No solace in quantum
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the race to protect software against encryption-breaking quantum computing could backfire, more on the Biden administration’s plan to hobble China’s chipmakers and enterprise tech moves. Now, the hard part. We may be just years away from a very sci-fi scenario...
