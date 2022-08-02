ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

'Humanity is ... one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation': U.N.'s Guterres

BBC

Nuclear annihilation just one miscalculation away, UN chief warns

The world is one misstep from devastating nuclear war and in peril not seen since the Cold War, the UN Secretary General has warned. "We have been extraordinarily lucky so far," Antonio Guterres said. Amid rising global tensions, "humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation", he...
United Nations
