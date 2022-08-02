Beyoncè’s Naked Renaissance Armour Came With An Instruction Manual

On the cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Emails I Can’t Send, the musician and actor sits on her bed in a simple black dress next to a laptop, turning toward the camera as though interrupted. If that seems a very literal interpretation of the title, it’s fully intentional – many of the lyrics for the 13 songs that make up the record actually began with emails that Carpenter would write during the pandemic as a kind of therapy, making the album by far her most intimate yet. “I wanted everything to feel a lot more simple and timeless,” says Carpenter of the direction for the record, citing her childhood inspirations – from Dolly Parton to Carole King to Carly Simon – as key influences.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO