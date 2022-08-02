Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Read on www.kdll.org
Related
kdll.org
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
kdll.org
Kenai Conversation: Wildfire recap
Fire season in Alaska is winding down. This season saw over 3 million acres burn statewide from over 500 different fires. And it was one of the driest years on record. We spoke with Howie Kent and Drew Anderson from the Soldotna office of the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection about that season. We were also joined by Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff, whose department responds to wildland fires on a wide stretch of the central Kenai Peninsula.
kdll.org
Local groups step up prevention efforts as drug overdose deaths rise in Alaska
Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73 percent jump. Those numbers track with a continuing trend of increasing overdose deaths since 2018, according to a recent report from the Alaska Department of Health.
kdll.org
Sockeye bag limit increased for late Russian River run
With high numbers of sockeye salmon returning to the Russian River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the bag limit there from three fish to six for the remainder of the late run. The limits increased at 12:01 a.m. this morning and extend through the end of...
Comments / 0