BP opens its first charging station for electric trucks

Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV
A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX
The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
Tesla Model S and X available for order in Europe year-long hiatus
You have not been able to order a new Model S or Model X in Europe for almost two years now, but Tesla says it has just opened the Euro order books again and it estimates first deliveries should begin by the end of the year. You can now also pick the Plaid version of either model for the very first time in Europe too.
UK new car sales down again but electric cars continue to buck trend
UK new car registrations fell by nine percent last month as supply issues continue to hit the industry hard, according to new figures released this week. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a total of 112,162 new cars hit the road during the month of July.
Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time
Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Being Late Helps the Ram 1500 EV Be the Best Electric Truck
The 2024 Ram 1500 EV is late to the electric pickup truck party on purpose. See how waiting makes the Ram 1500 EV better. The post Being Late Helps the Ram 1500 EV Be the Best Electric Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Mini considering Canoo as Urbanaut MPV maker and platform donor?
After confirming late last year that it is developing a production version of the Vision Urbanaut electric MPV concept, MINI is reportedly working on ways to make the project happen. The BMW Group-owned brand has a lot on its plate when it comes to electrification, having already confirmed three EVs...
JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest
Why does JD Power like the cheapest midsize trucks better than all the rest? The post JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP
The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
See driver light up a cigarette and inadvertently his car at petrol station
Smoking can be bad for your health in more ways than one and this Russian man learned his lesson the hard way. CCTV footage from Chelyabinsk shows the driver of a second-generation Renault Logan setting himself ablaze after firing up a cigarette at the worst location possible. While refuelling his subcompact saloon, the owner decided to have a smoke, thus ignoring what his chemistry teacher told him in school.
2023 Genesis G90 Starts At $89,495, $99,795 With Electric Supercharger
The 2023 Genesis G90 arrives to give the sedan a new look and an even more luxurious interior. Now, we know what it costs. The 3.5T AWD trim goes for $89,495 after the $1,095 destination fee. Upgrading to the 3.5T E-SC AWD grades takes the cost to $99,795. The 3.5T...
UK: Audi RS3 drag races Kia EV6 GT: Can five cylinders beat two electric motors?
When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organised by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
Why Red Bull and Porsche's F1 green light has been delayed again
Red Bull and Porsche’s plans to link up from 2026 currently stand as the worst-kept secret in Formula 1, but announcement plans continue to be pushed back. The two parties are set to enter a partnership under the next generation of power unit rules after the Volkswagen Group advisory board gave the nod for Porsche and its sister brand, Audi, to explore entering F1 earlier this year.
Bentley Improves Driving Feel With New Gas Pedal Invention
There's been plenty of talk surrounding EVs at the upper echelons of the automotive industry, and most of the high-end automakers are working hard to make these soulless speedsters of the future feel fun to drive. For example, Porsche's electric replacement for the 718 will feel like it's mid-engined. Fortunately, not everybody is solely focused on an electric future; some are trying to save combustion. Others are working to make the most of what little time we may have left with gas-powered cars, including Bentley. CarBuzz has just uncovered patent documentation for a new innovation that seeks to improve the driving experience for all, regardless of what sort of driver you may be.
2023 Dacia Duster looks like an SUV, but it’s technically a van
It’s probably fair to say the Duster is Dacia’s most important model, especially when it comes to brand image. The company’s new design boss even said the SUV is Dacia’s Porsche 911 and to a certain extent, we agree with this comparison. If you’ve ever heard about the Duster, you probably know it as a spacious and affordable family hauler, though the Romanian model is now also sold as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom.
