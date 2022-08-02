More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Read on www.wcn247.com
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms have returned to parts of Kentucky already reeling from devastating floods. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Friday for areas that were hit hard a week ago. As residents continued cleaning up from the floods that killed at least 37 people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. The National Weather Service says some areas could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday night. The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and portions of southern Ohio and southwestern Virginia. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to tour Kentucky on Monday.
Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois. WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot.
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in Pa. pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed to independent testing of homeowners’ water and promised to remediate contamination. Friday's settlement involves two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general. Under a plea deal, the company will pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the Mariner East pipeline network. A judge heard and approved the plea at a hearing in Harrisburg.
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Tim Michels launched the ad this week, a blistering attack against Rebecca Kleefisch that makes a series of accusations, faults her for not backing Trump in 2016, and brands her as “the ultimate Madison insider.” Kleefisch is a former two-term lieutenant governor backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. It claims Tennessee's law violates D.H.'s Constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause and also violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Whether Title IX protects transgender students is a subject of fierce debate. The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance in June that it did apply, but a federal judge temporarily blocked that interpretation last month.
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief has been sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison for bribery. Former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez was sentenced Friday in San Angelo after a federal jury found him guilty of bribery and mail fraud. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief from 2004 to 2016 to help a city vendor land a contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid Vasquez more than $175,000 and provided the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.
