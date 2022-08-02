ISHIDA Dance Company Presents "No Speaking Left In Me"

Read on cbsaustin.com
CBS Austin
Central Library's "Sacred Springs" Kite Exhibition helps watershed soar
If you stop by the beautiful Austin Central Library, you'll be able to set your sights on dozens of custom-made kites from notable artists across the nation. But these pieces of art fly high for many reasons. David Baker, executive director of The Wimberly Valley Watershed Association, shares more about the Sacred Springs Kite Exhibition and how it's helping educate and inspire central Texans.
CBS Austin
Your weekend rundown with Good Party! Plus, sweet adoptable Katie!
Enjoy a flick, a festival, or an Austin FC match! No matter what you are into, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX always gives us a list of fun events that are so fetch. And yes, we are still trying to make fetch happen. Plus, she's brought along a sweet adoptable pet from Austin Animal Center!
CBS Austin
Acoustic Wave Therapy: an innovative approach to treat ED
8/3/22 — In this Medical Minute, Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a new way to treat ED that is recommended by patients and backed by science. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Half Helen is helping kids and adults 'see the world clearly' with free eye exams
Austin, tx — Right now, many parents double checking their kids' supply lists ahead of the new school year. But what about their *health* checklist?. Experts recommend dental, hearing, and eye exams before kids go to class. That can be time-consuming and costly. One nonprofit is changing that!. We...
CBS Austin
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside South Austin LA Fitness
Law enforcement authorities have located and arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting outside a South Austin LA Fitness back in May that left a man dead. 19-year-old John Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos. The shooting happened Monday, May...
CBS Austin
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
CBS Austin
Man accused of beating roommate to death at their North Austin home
Police have arrested a man they say beat his roommate to death at their home in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 65-year-old George Kenneth Emery. It happened Monday, August 1, at a home in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive,...
CBS Austin
Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days
DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man was arrested for allegedly tying up and torturing another family member on the Autism spectrum in a garage for four days in June. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Cody Lee Porter is charged with a third-degree felony of bodily injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.
CBS Austin
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
CBS Austin
New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points
AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
CBS Austin
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
CBS Austin
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
CBS Austin
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
CBS Austin
Fire crews working 1.17-acre brush fire in east Travis County near Blake Manor Road
MANOR, Texas — Firefighters are working a 1.17-acre brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in east Travis County near Manor. A tweet was posted around 1:57 p.m. by Travis County ESD 12 saying the brush fire is located at 17211 Blake Manor Road about two miles off of the road in heavy brush.
CBS Austin
Police looking for missing endangered 65-year-old woman last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police is seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman who was last seen in North Austin Wednesday night. Police are looking for Natividad Gonzalez Castillo who was last seen walking near her house around 7:00 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.
CBS Austin
Leander ISD changes the start/end of school days to deal with bus driver shortage
The start of school is fast approaching and across Central Texas bus drivers are still in short supply. It's not a new problem for any area school districts, including Leander and Hutto. They were hit hard last school year by staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases. “I know...
CBS Austin
One Woman dead after a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday night about the incident. ATCEM said they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 block North Mopac near Duval. A...
CBS Austin
APD seeks help locating suspect from fatal shooting at NE Austin club
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a fatal shooting at a club in Northeast Austin back in May. It happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
"Margarita Fire" in west Bastrop County 100 percent contained, 96 acres burned
State officials say the Margarita Fire in Bastrop County is now 100 percent contained. Approximately 96 acres were burned in the wildfire that began Monday in the 300 Block of Margarita Drive in west Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says no one was injured and no...
CBS Austin
Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
