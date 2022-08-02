ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ISHIDA Dance Company Presents "No Speaking Left In Me"

By CBS Austin
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Central Library's "Sacred Springs" Kite Exhibition helps watershed soar

If you stop by the beautiful Austin Central Library, you'll be able to set your sights on dozens of custom-made kites from notable artists across the nation. But these pieces of art fly high for many reasons. David Baker, executive director of The Wimberly Valley Watershed Association, shares more about the Sacred Springs Kite Exhibition and how it's helping educate and inspire central Texans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Your weekend rundown with Good Party! Plus, sweet adoptable Katie!

Enjoy a flick, a festival, or an Austin FC match! No matter what you are into, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX always gives us a list of fun events that are so fetch. And yes, we are still trying to make fetch happen. Plus, she's brought along a sweet adoptable pet from Austin Animal Center!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Acoustic Wave Therapy: an innovative approach to treat ED

8/3/22 — In this Medical Minute, Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a new way to treat ED that is recommended by patients and backed by science. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside South Austin LA Fitness

Law enforcement authorities have located and arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting outside a South Austin LA Fitness back in May that left a man dead. 19-year-old John Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos. The shooting happened Monday, May...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man accused of beating roommate to death at their North Austin home

Police have arrested a man they say beat his roommate to death at their home in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 65-year-old George Kenneth Emery. It happened Monday, August 1, at a home in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Contemporary Dance#Modern Dance#Joyce Theater#Performing#Musical Theater#Dance Company#Wuppertal#French#Les Grands Ballets#Carte Blanche#National T
CBS Austin

Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points

AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Austin

One Woman dead after a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday night about the incident. ATCEM said they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 block North Mopac near Duval. A...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help locating suspect from fatal shooting at NE Austin club

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a fatal shooting at a club in Northeast Austin back in May. It happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
WIMBERLEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy