Richard Madeley's interview with England's Chloe Kelly is all kinds of cringe

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Richard Madeley has left viewers gritting their teeth after conducting an awkward interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.

Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed the footballer on Tuesday morning after England's historic win against Germany at the weekend in the Euro 2022 final. Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time, securing victory and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss it.

But after a normal conversation, Madeley left people cringing when he thanked her for her time and called her "Coco".

"Chloe, or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe, Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in," he said, as she smiled politely.

People found it pretty uncomfortable:

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly discussed her iconic goal celebration, where she removed her top and ran around the pitch, and which saw her get a yellow card.

She said: "I'm taking my shirt off, I'm going crazy because a male footballer they'd be doing exactly the same so as a woman why can't we." She also added that it was the "best yellow card of her life."

Iconic.

RELATED PEOPLE
Indy100

Andrew Tate thinks you're a 'weak man' if you live with women

Andrew Tate, 35, is everywhere at the moment. Chances are you've probably scrolled past one of his controversial commentaries on TikTok, which poses the question: who is he? The former professional kickboxer has taken over social media with his candid, and not to mention incredibly misogynistic, takes on life. Tate first rose to fame outside of sport while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. The TikTok alpha male has since expressed his controversial views on women having multiple partners, breakfast breeding "arrogance and laziness", and now men being "weak" for living with women. On the Full Send...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Six-year-old aspiring footballer tells Lioness ‘I want one of these medals’

A six-year-old football fan, who plays up to six times a week, used a meeting with her football hero to declare her intentions of winning a medal with England one day.Harper Mills, from Birmingham, travelled to Wembley Stadium with her mother on Sunday to see England beat Germany with a 2-1 victory at the Euro 2022 final.On Wednesday, the young footballer met one of her heroes – Aston Villa women goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who was on the substitutes’ bench for the dramatic final match – and even got to wear the WSL goalie’s winners’ medal.Her mother Lou Mills told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan?

Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has been hitting the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons, but what people might not know is that he has a brother, Tristan Tate.Andrew Tate has recently emerged on social media as a controversial figure for his comments on sexual assault and for his goading of UFC fighter and YouTuber Jake Paul.Tristan Tate appears to share many similarities with his older brother, having also pursued a professional kickboxing career and appearing on reality television.In 2011, the 34-year-old appeared on Channel 4’s Shipwrecked: The Island Season 4. Along with his reality TV appearance, he...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Southend United accidentally creates 'Rose West stand' in stadium

A football club has made an embarrassing blunder after it accidentally named one of its stands the same name as serial killer Rose West.Southend United, who plays in the Vanarama National League, made the awkward error after it gave the naming rights of the West stand at the Roots Hall Football Stadium to a local estate agent.The local estate agent's name is Gilbert & Rose, meaning the terrace was left with the new name, the Gilbert & Rose West stand.Infamous serial killer Rose West, along with her husband Fred, murdered ten women and children over 25 years and was jailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Indy100

The hidden reason Prince William hugged England's Lionesses, according to Royal butler

Prince William may have broken royal protocol at Euro 2022 when he hugged the Lionesses - but a former royal butler suggested that the gesture was “deliberate.” Last weekend, the football team beat Germany with a score of 2-1, which ended England’s nearly 60-year wait for a trophy by claiming a first major tournament win since 1966. The Duke of Cambridge, a football fan himself, was in the crowd joyously cheering the team on.And after the game, he headed to the pitch to congratulate the players on their win and hand over their medals.To further express praise for the team,...
U.K.
The Independent

Keith Allen responds to Lily Allen’s claim he ‘couldn’t channel his comedic gifts into a career’

Keith Allen has responded to his daughter Lily Allen’s claim that he was unable to turn his comedic talent into a successful career.The actor and the singer have had a strained relationship over the years, with Lily discussing her estrangement from him last summer.In a new interview in The Guardian, Keith reacted to Lily’s comments from her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, in which she wrote that he is a “self-saboteur” who “couldn’t channel his comedic gifts into a proper career”.“That’s true, yeah,” he said. “I couldn’t channel anything. You could say I wasted a lot of years. You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mock the Week: Dara Ó Briain issues scathing response to Andrew Neil who said show ‘deserved’ to be axed

Mock the Week star Dara Ó Briain has hit back at Andrew Neil after the broadcaster appeared to suggest that the panel show “deserved to be cancelled”.It was announced on Tuesday (2 August) that Mock the Week is coming to an end at the BBC after 17 years to “create room for new shows”.The satirical panel show first aired in 2005 with Ó Briain as host and has remained on BBC Two for 21 seasons.News of its cancellation has been met with criticism from fans of the long-running show. Neil, however, appeared to support the BBC’s decision to axe...
TV & VIDEOS
