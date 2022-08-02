Richard Madeley's interview with England's Chloe Kelly is all kinds of cringe

Richard Madeley has left viewers gritting their teeth after conducting an awkward interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.

Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed the footballer on Tuesday morning after England's historic win against Germany at the weekend in the Euro 2022 final. Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time, securing victory and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss it.

But after a normal conversation, Madeley left people cringing when he thanked her for her time and called her "Coco".

"Chloe, or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe, Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in," he said, as she smiled politely.

People found it pretty uncomfortable:

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly discussed her iconic goal celebration, where she removed her top and ran around the pitch, and which saw her get a yellow card.

She said: "I'm taking my shirt off, I'm going crazy because a male footballer they'd be doing exactly the same so as a woman why can't we." She also added that it was the "best yellow card of her life."

Iconic.

