“It’s not enough” Rich Eisen furious over Watson’s six match suspension

NFL May Be Trying To Increase Watson’s Suspension For One Reason
On Monday, former federal judge Sue Robinson, acting independently of the NFL and the players’ association, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face a six-game suspension as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. Both sides had 72 hours to file an appeal, and as many expected,...
The NFL wasn’t satisfied with Deshaun Watson’s suspension, so they did this
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was told on Aug. 1 that he will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The NFL and NFLPA had three days to appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said...
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Response To Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones has recently backed off an earlier commitment to place Jimmy Johnson into the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor. In an interview with NBC 5’s Newy Scruggs, the Cowboys owner called it "BS" for anybody to be upset over the delay and said, "There’s a lot more than Jimmy to think about here."
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban
It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
NFL, wanting a harsher penalty, says it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
The NFL said Wednesday it is appealing a decision by a former federal judge to sit Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson without pay for just six games. The league is pushing for a full-season suspension instead.
Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal
Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report
Kenny Pickett may take over the starting QB job earlier than expected. The post Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022
The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time
The Cleveland Browns have decide on what to do with Deshaun Watson in the preseason.
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Punishment Prediction
Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Most fans around the league thought the punishment should have been much more severe and called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to appeal the punishment. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the commish plans to do just that.
Shannon Sharpe Names Biggest Trade In Sports History
On Wednesday's "Undisputed" Pro Football Hall of Famer and FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe talked the biggest trade in sports history with partner Skip Bayless. His answer: Skip's Cowboys dealing Herschel Walker. “It has got to be the Herschel Walker trade," Sharpe explained. "The Dallas Cowboys got 5 players and 6...
College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership
College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
Another Candidate for Carries Emerges in Chiefs Backfield
Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the rest of the Chiefs backfield could be pushed for playing time by a seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers.
