Read on catfishtuscaloosa.com
Related
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Here’s How Alabamians Can Get Paid to Take Retro Beach Trips
I’m such a water girl. A pool, lake, and especially the beach, I’m there. The Beach … for free! Say less, my bag is packed. Hotels.com is hosting a contest where you can become their “Retro Beach Motelier.” This perfect gig comes with lots of perks like a “$10K stipend to travel back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA – like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami – and a $5K “salary” to spend on classic beachside snacks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Alabama Boy Frightens Residents Dressed Up Like Horror Movie Killer
I love it when Alabama makes it into the national conversation. But, uh, maybe not like this. Yesterday, a five year old named "Jackson" who loves to dress up, like a horror movie character, Chucky, is causing a stir. In 1988, "Childs Play" was a hit movie that made a...
Alabama Family Terrified After Masked Men Try To Enter Their Home
Madeline Wise and her family experienced something all of us pray never happens to our families. Madeline and her husband have two small children. I couldn't imagine what was going through their heads while all of this was happening. Madeline Wise posted on Facebook about the family scare in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOW! Incredible Video Of Plane Crashing Into Smith Lake, Alabama
We were out at Smith Lake Saturday, And we look up and a plane is going down right in front of us. The Cullman Daily posted on Facebook. "JUST NOW: A plane has landed on Smith Lake in front of Major Miller’s. Currently, we cannot confirm if it was...
6 Alabama Cities Made the Top 100 For Highest STD Rates.
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Paroled Notorious And Brutal Child Killer Moves To Alabama
I can not find one single connection to the state of Alabama in this double murderer of children's past history. Tuscaloosa? Northport? Birmingham? What city will this callous child killing individual make their new home?. More on that later. Yes, a very notorious killer of two children, is on her...
Tips on How to Build Your Own Alabama Themed Charcuterie Board
Let’s talk about the world of charcuterie. It’s awesome and very French. But, first, let’s be sure we pronounce charcuterie correctly. Try this … char·cu·te·rie …. SHärˈko͞odərē. Be sure to click here for a pronunciation video. char·cu·te·rie...
Alabama Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Joe Biden
Back in 1981, a man by the name of John Hinckley Jr attempted to take the life of President Ronald Regan. At the age of 25, Hinckley fired shots that ended up puncturing the lung of President Regan almost killing him. Hinckley said in an interview with ABC News,. "I'm...
VIDEO: Amazing Hidden Gems In Alabama You Must See
I have lived in Alabama, off and on, since 1988. I thought I knew about every cool spot in the state worth checking out. Yet, I was blown away by a spot that I had never heard about until 2022. It also caught my eye after blowing up on social...
Alabama’s Most Paranormal Place Isn’t Where You Think
Have you ever spotted something unusual in Alabama? Something that seemed beyond the normal, supernatural, so to speak?. Well, it turns out maybe you weren't crazy because there are some real supernatural cities in Alabama. As a matter of fact, we found the most supernatural city in Alabama. The cities...
Alabama Restaurants That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip
Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0