Alabama State

Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Here’s How Alabamians Can Get Paid to Take Retro Beach Trips

I’m such a water girl. A pool, lake, and especially the beach, I’m there. The Beach … for free! Say less, my bag is packed. Hotels.com is hosting a contest where you can become their “Retro Beach Motelier.” This perfect gig comes with lots of perks like a “$10K stipend to travel back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA – like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami – and a $5K “salary” to spend on classic beachside snacks.”
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People

Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Alabama Restaurants That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

