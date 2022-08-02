Chelsea star desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, willing to take “huge” pay cut

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat
Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
Chelsea met in-demand attacker’s agent as they join chase with Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano has today reported the exclusive news that Chelsea met with the agent of in-demand Red Bull Salzburg attacker Benjamin Sesko – the latest off their production line of talent. Manchester United have been leading the race so far – certainly in the press – and Romano confirms...
Report: Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill Verges Closer To Join Brighton
Levi Colwill's future at Chelsea has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks after recently returning from a loan spell at Championship club Huddersfield Town.
West Ham United v Manchester City
West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea sign Brighton defender for £60m
Chelsea have signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth more than £60m. The 24-year-old left-back, who scored one goal in 38 games in his only season for the Seagulls, has signed a six-year contract. "I'm really happy. It's a big opportunity for me to join...
