Bloomsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Crews cut driver from car after wreck in Dupont

DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County. It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont. Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer. The driver of the car became trapped. Crews say they cut...
DUPONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County

BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rig wreck closes part of I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision

Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000

Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
LOCK HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

Suspected Skimming Device Found on Gas Pump near Schuylkill Haven

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a device was found on a pump at a gas station near Schuylkill Haven. Troopers say on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, it was reported that a suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump at the Sunoco located at 410 Route 61 in North Manheim Township.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries

The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
ASHLAND, PA

