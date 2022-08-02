Read on www.whlm.com
Crews cut driver from car after wreck in Dupont
DUPONT, Pa. — A driver had to be cut from his vehicle after a crash Thursday night in Luzerne County. It happened around 11 p.m. on Sathers Drive in Dupont. Authorities say the convertible crashed into the tractor-trailer. The driver of the car became trapped. Crews say they cut...
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
Man dies after getting pinned under lawnmower in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead in Schuylkill County after getting pinned under his lawnmower. State police say the victim is 79-year-old John Lippert from Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. Troopers say Lippert rode his lawnmower to get the mail on his property because he couldn't walk...
Rig wreck closes part of I-81
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway Wednesday morning in Schuylkill County. The southbound lanes of Interstate 81 between the Route 61 exit (124) and the Highridge Park Road exit (119) near Frackville were closed because of the wreck. PennDOT cameras showed traffic getting...
Electricity knocked out in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was certainly not the kind of day you want to be without air conditioning. But a power outage left hundreds sweating it out in Lackawanna County. Traffic lights along Mulberry Street in Scranton were on the fritz just before noon. More than a thousand people...
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
State Police Release Details of Tractor Trailer Rollover that Closed Interstate 81 near Frackville
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released the details of a tractor trailer rollover that closed Interstate 81 near Frackville on Wednesday. According to Troopers, the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 81 northbound in New Castle Township in the area of mile marker 123. Troopers say John Landon,...
Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
Warrant out for Lock Haven man who fled with more than $9,000
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job. Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police. Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote. Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception. Docket sheet
Husband helps save wife from fire near Harveys Lake
HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — There's not much left of a home in a wooded area along Tulip Road near Harveys Lake. Fire officials said the mobile home caught fire around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner had just returned from a trip to Scranton and laid down for an...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Removal of 80-year-old tree in Harrisburg begins
Crews began working Monday to bring down a giant tree in Midtown. A 100-ton crane arrived early Monday morning to help with the removal of the massive elm.
Suspected Skimming Device Found on Gas Pump near Schuylkill Haven
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a device was found on a pump at a gas station near Schuylkill Haven. Troopers say on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, it was reported that a suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump at the Sunoco located at 410 Route 61 in North Manheim Township.
State Police Warn Ashland and Girardville Residents About Increase in Burglaries
The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents of Ashland and Girardville about an uptick in burglaries recently. According to the Frackville Barracks, Troopers have received multiple reports from residents from both boroughs about overnight burglaries over the last month. Police say the suspects are pushing in air conditioners to gain...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
