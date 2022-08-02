Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter with a few storms Tuesday

Read on www.fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating up a bit more into the weekend
FRIDAY MORNING: We start the day with partly clear skies and perhaps a brief isolated shower. Most will be warm and dry, though. Temperatures start out in the mid-70s, warming up to nearly 90 by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies into the afternoon with perhaps a few more...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous heat into mid-week
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning, heating temperatures quickly. We’ll start out in the mid-70s. Then by midday, temperatures will reach about 90. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories are in effect for the afternoon through 8 p.m. as temperatures soar into the mid-90s. Heat index values reach...
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
Hottest day ever: Who remembers August 2011?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On August 3rd, 2011, Little Rock recorded its hottest temperatures ever. It reached a scorching 114°. Little Rock wasn’t the only area seeing record-breaking temperatures on August 3rd. Russellville and Fort Smith reached 115°. The hottest place in the state on August 3rd was recorded in Searcy county. Silver Hill reached 116°.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline
New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
USDA adds 20 additional Arkansas counties to drought disaster declaration
Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought, including one in southwest Arkansas.
Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to commit mass shootings at Louisiana, Mississippi high schools
On Sunday, July 24, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools.
