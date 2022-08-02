Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Yardbarker
Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat
Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
BBC
'You don't need any player, you need the right player'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he thinks his squad is strong enough - although they could still strengthen it. United host Brighton on Sunday in Ten Hag's first game in charge. The Red Devils have signed defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder...
BBC
Premier League: A season like no other, but some things won't change - Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer joins Gary Lineker and Ian Wright for Match of the Day this Saturday at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website for highlights of seven Premier League games. The winter World Cup means this will be a Premier League season like no other, but one...
Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United
AS Roma have now reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly and are said to be closing in on the signing of the Ivory Coast international on loan, claim reports.
Sky Sports pundits face the media: ‘We’re better than BT Sport’
Sitting side by side on high stools in the Monday Night Football studio in front of an invited audience fielding questions from the presenter Dave Jones, the pundits Roy Keane, Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville do not so much resemble a crack team of in-house analysts assembled to publicise Sky Sports’ coverage of the imminent Premier League season as a has-been boy band announcing a comeback tour prompted by multiple mid-life crises or a large bill from HMRC.
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich and Germany winger, Leroy Sane, to Liverpool according to a report.
SB Nation
Chelsea not interested in giving Inter Milan buyback for Cesare Casadei — report
In addition to a frantic search for players to reinforce the squad and help close the gap to the top of the Premier League, Chelsea have also spent considerable efforts (and funds) in acquiring top young talent who could help the team in the near future. (Ed.note: analogous, in a way, to stocking the minor league farm system of an MLB team, for example.)
BBC
'The fans pushed us over the line' - Coleman aims to take positives
Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he "can still feel the tingle" when he recalls beating Chelsea last season. In dire need of three points, Richarlison's second-half winner breathed new life into the Toffees' survival push amid emotional scenes at Goodison park. "I just had that feeling Goodison was readymade for...
Report: Newcastle Interested In Late Swoop For Chelsea Star Armando Broja
The 20-year-old could be headed to St James Park if reports are to believed.
Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham
Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend.
Report: Chelsea Interested In Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest
Chelsea are interested in the signing of Frenkie De Jong amid Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva. Barcelona reportedly need to move Frenkie De Jong to another club in order to pursue Bernardo Silva, and Chelsea are now interested in bringing the player to Stamford Bridge.
