Koinonia Speakers Toastmasters Club Installs New Officers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Reading School District, Reading Museum Foundation Forge Collaborative Relationship
The Reading School District and the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum are pleased to announce progress on securing the future of The Museum by forging a collaborative relationship for the benefit of students and the entire community. Reading School District students will continue to enjoy free access to The Museum.
City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings August 10th
Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (Part 2 of 2) Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The public may participate in these hearings virtually and via telephone. Upon request, a meeting space may be provided at City Hall, 815 Washington St., Reading PA 19601, for the public to view or participate in the hearings, subject to the following advance registration requirements.
Berks Community Health Center Welcomes New Midwife
Lydia M. Anderson, MSN, CNM, has joined Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) as a Certified Nurse-Midwife. “We are thrilled to have Lydia join the team at BCHC,” said OB/GYN, Chelsea Marks, DO. “They bring extensive knowledge and clinical experience with them, and we are excited to expand our women’s health services.”
Concerned About the Youth in Your Community? Be part of the solution!
The Berks County Juvenile Probation Office is looking for volunteers to participate in Community Youth Aid Panels. The Community Youth Aid Panel (CYAP) process is an innovative diversionary program designed to effectively address the juvenile offender. The panels are comprised of community volunteers who act as an important voice for their community. The program goals include offender accountability, victim participation and reparation, as well as community involvement.
Berks Commissioners Adopt IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Action Plan
The Berks County Commissioners formally adopted the Strategic Economic Development Action Plan for the County, known as IMAGINE Berks, Tuesday during the board’s Operations meeting. This plan will guide policy, investments, and actions over the next five years in six key focus areas: Business & Industry Growth, Small Business & Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure & Land Use, Talent & Economic Mobility, Housing, and Placemaking. These economic development focus areas are each defined by goals, strategies, and desired outcomes that were developed through data analysis and community engagement.
Dunkin’ of Philadelphia Awards Berks Student with Academic Scholarship
Dunkin’ and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees, in partnership with Scholarship America, announced on Wednesday the recipients of its thirteenth annual Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. The program helps high school seniors and college students in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware pursue a part-time or full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice. Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating the thirteenth year by increasing each individual student scholarship award from $2,000 to $5,000 to help ease the financial burden of college.
The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic
Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
Reading Parking Authority Line Striping Pilot in Effect through October
To make it easier for residents to find legal parking spaces, the City of Reading and the Reading Parking Authority are launching a line striping pilot program. The program was approved by City Council resolution 69-2022 signed on April 11, 2022. WHAT: Lines will be painted on the street to...
PLCB Grant Bolsters Alcohol Awareness Education at Albright College
The grant will be used to support Albright College’s ongoing efforts to combat underage drinking and promote responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age. Albright College has been selected as a recipient of a 2022-2024 Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reducing Underage Drinking and Dangerous Drinking Grant in the amount of $36,950.
Renovation of 6th & Washington 8-3-22
On this replay of County Connection from February, Sandy Graffius gets a tour from developer Alan Shuman on the restoration & renovation of his building at 6th & Washington Streets in downtown Reading. From the program: County Connection.
VOiCEup Berks Receives Grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation
VOiCEup Berks has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading School-Based Service Program. Through their Kindness In Community Fund, Born This Way Foundation is granting $1,000,000 to support organizations and their community-led mental health work in coordination with Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. VOiCEup Berks is one of 22 grant recipients which are located in the metro areas of the U.S. tour stops and are focused on youth mental wellness, informed and/or led by youth, and rooted in practices of inclusion, access, and equity.
RMF Music Majors in Residence to Perform Benefit Concert
Area musicians Anna Gutzler, Eliza Karpiak, Kamil Karpiak, and Evan Nygard will perform a special benefit concert this Saturday, August 6, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing, at 1:00 PM. A free-will offering will be collected to support young musicians who are struggling to afford their instrumental rental fees. All four students are members of RMF’s inaugural class of “Music Majors in Residence,” a new initiative that connects area music majors with community service projects. Musicians will perform selected works for piano, oboe, flute, and trombone, and will be accompanied by Atonement Lutheran Church’s music director, Thomas Yenser. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Renowned Artist Maria de Los Angeles to visit GoggleWorks
Exhibition receptions, City’s First Friday Block Party and major news for art center. Maria de Los Angeles, the internationally renowned artists and activist, will visit downtown Reading, PA on August 5th for the opening of a major exhibition and public program called Put On: Imagination, Migration, and Identity, a story-sharing and visual arts project which will immerse visitors, students, and participants in the work.
