Public Pressure Prompts USPS to Boost EV Purchases

Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
How The Sale, Production & Ownership Of Electric Vehicles Stand To Impact The Black Community
Dr. Shelley Francis, Dr. Nadia Anderson and Tenesha Winfrey share their personal experiences and professional expertise on electric vehicles. During the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the ESSENCE Tech Summit audience was treated to a conversation presented by Ford that explored how the sale, production and ownership of electric vehicles stand to impact the Black community.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
As heat waves kill thousands, Biden's office for climate health risks is broke
SOMSERSET, Mass. — As deadly heat waves bear down across the globe, the Biden administration is warning that its office for dealing with climate change’s health impacts has no money. President Joe Biden, in his first year in office, created an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity...
Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
which Biden calls the most important investment to be made in the United States' energy security, and said it will reduce inflationary pressures on the economy. Here are the details. Medicare And Health Care Changes: “First,” Biden said, “the bill finally on a promise that Washington has made for...
EPA Fines Diesel Exhaust Company Flo-Pro $1.6 Million For Defeat Devices
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and its distributor Thunder Diesel & Performance are facing fines of $1.6 million in relation to a 2018 EPA investigation into the companies’ alleged violation of the Clean Air Act. According to the agency, the hefty fine is the result of Flo-Pro selling around 100,000 diesel emissions defeat devices annually in the United States.
Democrats are now united behind the new climate package. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
UPS drivers record temperatures above 100F in trucks without air conditioning
Drivers post pictures of thermometers reaching 116F, 117F and 121F inside vehicles without air conditioning
Schumer-Manchin Bill Fuels Battle Between Oil and Environmental Interests
"Getting new forms of energy, feeding the grid, will ultimately reduce the price of electricity." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona told Newsweek.
Climate bill could slash US emissions by 40% – if Democrats can pass it
Inflation Reduction Act could put US within striking distance of Biden’s goal of halving emissions by 2030, analysis suggests
Renogy 100W solar panel 2-pack can generate a KWh per day at $183 in New Green Deals
Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Clean Energy Incentives and Rebates Americans Will Be Able to Take Advantage of Thanks to Inflation Reduction Act
Despite steady opposition to many pieces of his own party's legislation during this time of high inflation, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-VA) has had something of a change of heart -- bringing a proposed tax,...
How can electrified buildings handle energy peaks?
In the US, buildings are a tremendous energy burden. About 70 million American homes and businesses burn fossil fuels for space heating, water heating, cooking, and other purposes, accounting for approximately 10 percent of all US greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017. One way to slim down those emissions is via electrification.
Inflation Reduction Act would save average families $1,800 each
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion for “Energy Security and Climate Change,” and according to a report by the non-profit Rewiring America, the tax incentives would save the average American household $1,800 per year on energy bills.
Power Your EV or Home With Clean Energy From a Solar Carport
A lot of rooftop solar has been installed in the last few years as people look to reduce their reliance on climate-change-causing fossil fuels and save money on electricity bills. Rooftop solar can pay for itself through energy savings in less than 10 years in certain places and, thanks in part to a robust federal tax credit, is being installed in record-setting amounts each quarter.
Save $200 on this EPA-certified duel-fuel generator at Walmart
Stop summer storms from knocking out your vibe—and power—with the Champion Power Equipment 4250 Watt Dual Fuel Pull Cord Start Inverter Generator, on sale for $568 at Walmart, down $231 from its $799 retail price. Champion Power Equipment. This Champion Power Equipment generator is 50% quieter and 20%...
