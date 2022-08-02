Public Pressure Prompts USPS to Boost EV Purchases

Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO