Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona

British soccer club starts accepting Bitcoin for matchday tickets
Division six British soccer franchise Oxford City Football Club (F.C.) will become the first team in the U.K. to accept matchday payments using Bitcoin once their season kicks off on Aug. 6. Bitcoin adoption accrues more momentum. In addition to buying tickets, club supporters will also be able to pay...
African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M
Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
The future of ThetaLabs, NFT tickets, and decentralized livestreaming video with Wes Levitt
In this video, CryptoSlate explores the future of decentralized video and ticketing with Wes Levitt of Theta Labs. Theta Labs, also known by its ticker THETA and TFUEL, is a blockchain-based video distribution platform. Theta now also has a growing NFT community with names such as American Idol, Katy perry, Sony, and The Price is Right. The project also has A-list advisors in the form of Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.
BOTS launch NFTs that unlock access to the BOTS Alpha Club – an elite industry network with exclusive events
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Haarlem, August 4, 2022 – Award-winning automated trading platform BOTS, is launching its first community-focused NFT collection, BOTS ALPHA CLUB, on...
