Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona

By Christian Nwobodo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cryptoslate.com

British soccer club starts accepting Bitcoin for matchday tickets

Division six British soccer franchise Oxford City Football Club (F.C.) will become the first team in the U.K. to accept matchday payments using Bitcoin once their season kicks off on Aug. 6. Bitcoin adoption accrues more momentum. In addition to buying tickets, club supporters will also be able to pay...
cryptoslate.com

African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M

Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
cryptoslate.com

The future of ThetaLabs, NFT tickets, and decentralized livestreaming video with Wes Levitt

In this video, CryptoSlate explores the future of decentralized video and ticketing with Wes Levitt of Theta Labs. Theta Labs, also known by its ticker THETA and TFUEL, is a blockchain-based video distribution platform. Theta now also has a growing NFT community with names such as American Idol, Katy perry, Sony, and The Price is Right. The project also has A-list advisors in the form of Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.
