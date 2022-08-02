Ryder Cup: Luke Donald 'natural replacement' to replace Henrik Stenson as Team Europe's captain

Read on www.skysports.com
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour
The group includes three players - Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones - who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week. The complaint and application for a temporary restraining order were filed in the...
AIG Women's Open: Hinako Shibuno holds one-shot lead as Jessica Korda starts strongly at Muirfield
Shibuno, the 2019 champion, birdied her opening three holes and responded to a dropped shot at the par-three fourth by taking advantage of both par-fives on the front nine to reach the turn in 32. The 23-year-old picked up a shot at the 11th and cancelled out a bogey at...
AIG Women's Open: In Gee Chun leads Madelene Sagstrom and Ashleigh Buhai at Muirfield
The three-time major champion, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this season, mixed six birdies with a lone bogey to post a five-under 66 and move to eight under at Muirfield. Chun holds a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom and Ashleigh Buhai, who led for large parts of...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Mercedes: 'Excited' F1 world champions promise more to come in 2022 after upturn in form
In the last race before the summer break in Budapest, Mercedes struggled back in the midfield in Friday practice but then claimed their first pole of 2022 and were in contention for the victory. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell eventually finished second and third, beating the Ferraris on pure pace.
Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury
The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down. Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.
Alex Hammond blog: Racing League week one tips and Shergar Cup preview as team competitions take centre stage
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond picks out her ones to watch as Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday. Teamwork makes the dream work, or so the old saying goes. That theory will be put to the test this week with the launch of the remodelled Racing League and Saturday's Shergar Cup at Ascot.
Super 6 is back - Win £1,000,000 for free!
Super 6 is back with a £1,000,000 jackpot to start the season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. It's back... and the game has changed. Super 6 returns for another season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. Now you...
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold in Birmingham
The 29-year-old triumphed with 6,377 points, ahead of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who took silver, and England team-mate Jade O'Dowda in third. It is Johnson-Thompson's first victory since winning the world title in 2019, having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last...
