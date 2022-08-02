Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds

Read on womiowensboro.com
Related
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Time to Eat! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Goodfellows Club of Owensboro
It's another WBKR Yard Party! This party involves the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro. They do so many amazing things for so many people in need, so let's support their mission. We all have to eat!. I know the Goodfellows Club very well. They do amazing work with area schools to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
Southern Indiana Woman Shocked When Tire Is Flattened By A Splinter
If you have driven through Evansville this week, I'm sure you've seen plenty of tree limbs and debris left from Monday's storms. I have a little Public Service Announcement for you, that might save you from getting a flat tire. So Many Trees in Roadways. Tiny Splinter Takes Out Tire.
Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
Evansville’s Eastside Target Gets ‘Glow Up’ Remodel to Be Complete August 2022
If you have been to the Eastside Target anytime in the past few months, you have probably wondered how long those storage trailers would be in the parking lot. Good news, there is a bullseye date for the remodel of Target to be done. What's the Deal With The Trailers?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Packed Kentucky Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat & Kitten Adoptions in August [PHOTOS]
Cat people this is for you. The Daviess County Animal Shelter is packed with kitties and they need the help of the community. The unfortunate reality of not spaying or neutering your cat means there will be lots of kitty cats running around town without a family or anywhere to go. A lot of these cats end up at a shelter. Many times the shelters are so full they don't have the room to house these innocent fur balls. What happens is unthinkable if they are not adopted.
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Scenes From the Lil’ Rager Memorial Poker Run in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
It was a beautiful day for the 7th Annual Lil' Rager Memorial Poker Run in Muhlenberg County. The event honored Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, who died on November 16th, 2015. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. Take a look back at the special day.
Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’
We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
MLB Considers Playing a Special Game at Bosse Field in Evansville, IN
I cannot believe I haven't written an article about this topic before - I am really excited to be writing it now, though. We are just learning that Major League Baseball is considering playing a regular season game at historic Bosse Field, a first for Evansville and Indiana. A Brief...
Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Car Wash Planned to Benefit Two Kentucky Women Battling Cancer
Angie Vanover of Owensboro, and her friend Donna Bland of Lewisport, are in the fight of their lives. Angie is battling lung cancer, and Donna has breast cancer. Financially, it's taking a toll. There's a car wash planned for tomorrow to help offset that burden. My Mom had breast cancer...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0