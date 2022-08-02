Read on www.wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Madison Rayne Comments On Her First Night With AEW
In a post on Twitter, Madison Rayne spoke about her first night with AEW, where she worked as the coach of the women’s division. The announcement of her signing was made yesterday. She will appear on this week’s live AEW Rampage. Rayne wrote: “Today was such an incredible...
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
AEW: Fight Forever Reveals new Looks at Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, and More
AEW: Fight Forever seems to be nearing the finish line, as today THQ Nordic and AEW have revealed a new teaser trailer, new pre-order details, and a host of new screenshots from the game. The game was teased for later this year, and now we have brand new looks at AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Abadon, Yuka Sakazaki, and Hikaru Shida, and the game's engine and character models have received a big upgrade since the last time we got an up-close look. Hopefully, we'll get a full trailer sooner than later, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the new images from AEW: Fight Forever starting on the next slide!
WWE Reportedly Eases Policy On Several Forbidden Terms
While WWE’s talented roster of pro wrestlers will still be referred to as “Superstars” going forward, the new regime led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H is reportedly open to the idea of talents using the terms “wrestler” and “wrestling” on air.
WWE Commentators Weren’t Given Heads Up About Recent Scary Spot
WWE celebrated its 35th annual SummerSlam event on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the show showcasing a new era under the new head of WWE creative, Paul Levesque (fka Triple H). “The Biggest Party of the Summer” saw several returning stars and impactful moments, with the most memorable of the night happening in the main event.
How Many Athletes Were Signed From WWE’s SummerSlam Tryouts?
Of all the memorable moments and surprises from WWE SummerSlam weekend, one of the major takeaways came from the WWE tryouts held just before the event, involving over 50 collegiate athletes and including NBA star Dwight Howard. The former Los Angeles Laker cut a memorable promo during the tryout, referring to himself as “Sho’nuff” in a reference from the movie “The Last Dragon.” The tryouts became even more newsworthy when WWE talent Paul Heyman appeared, wishing the tryouts good luck and sitting in on their performances with Triple H.
WWE Commentator ‘Apologized’ To Booker T This Past Monday At Raw
Booker T was back behind the “WWE Raw” commentary table this past Monday in Houston, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer got more than just the ringside experience. In 2018, matters between Booker and Corey Graves seemed to have gotten heated after Booker was removed from his broadcast position at “Raw.” Booker mentioned that Graves had something to do with it, and Graves seemingly backed that up. Booker said he would be happy to fight Graves if he ever found him on the street.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Latest Update On MJF’s AEW Status
So much has happened in the world of pro wrestling since this past May, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering where Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he’s better known — has been. On the post-Double or Nothing episode of “AEW Dynamite,” MJF verbally tore into his boss, the owner and President of AEW, Tony Khan, by pointing out how the additions of former WWE talent to their roster have skyrocketed since they were first formed. He would even go as far as to say the additions to the AEW roster were “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots” before getting heated enough to yell, “Fire me, [Tony], you f—ing mark,” as his microphone was cut off.
WWE's Angelo Dawkins Talks His Future as Singles Competitor (Exclusive)
The Street Profits are one of the more popular and successful tag teams in WWE as they have won the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships in their career. But after losing to The Usos at SummerSlam and WWE teasing a big change for The Street Profits for the last month, is their run as a tag team coming to an end? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, one-half of The Street Profits was asked if he would like to have more opportunities as a singles competitor.
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
Jade Cargill Comments On Comparisons To Goldberg And Chyna
Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.
WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Dumpster Match Tribute On AEW Dynamite
The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club turned back the clock on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode, paying homage to an iconic moment from the February 2, 1998 “WWE Raw” episode. On that fateful night 24 years ago, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dogg) would lock Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) & Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) inside a giant dumpster and push it off the stage, sending it crashing to the arena floor. The ‘holy s–t’ moment planted the seeds for the first-ever Dumpster Match at WrestleMania XIV, which the babyfaces won to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles Titles. The very next night, however, the Outlaws would regain the titles in a steel cage match, joining D-Generation X in the process.
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
Backstage News On The Gate For Ric Flair’s Last Match
When you have Ric Flair competing in his latest swan song – regardless if it divides opinion whether the 73-year-old should be competing or not – you know that it is going to draw, and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, TN.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
