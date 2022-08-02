ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar Beach, FL

Local AC Repair Miramar Beach, FL Tips – Learn Air Conditioning Repair in Miramar Beach, FL

 3 days ago
Read on handymantips.org

Poor water quality reported at 5 Destin area beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The issue of water quality was front and center of the Destin city council meeting Monday night. Residents and councilmembers spoke about the conditions of the Destin harbor and sunken vessels, combined with the concern of poor water quality. Public works director Michael Burgess confirmed to the council that the Destin […]
Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
City
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs

The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
This Santa Rosa Beach Distillery Uses Oyster Shells to Filter Their Signature Vodka

The cold burn down the throat. A sweet corn undercurrent. The feeling of lightning rushing through the body. These sensations all come together in a Mason jar of moonshine. For many, especially in the South, it's a rite of passage to make 'shine. Harrison Holditch learned how to brew from a friend in college; he taught his brother-in-law David Kapitanoff. They made sugar shines in the backyard. Then, in 2019 they opened Distillery 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
Jobs
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24

NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers

The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
The Handlebar Returns: Reviving a Local Music Landmark

If you grew up in Pensacola or lived in the area in the 80s or 90s, you more than likely remember the staple of the city’s underground music scene, The Handlebar. Whether you have only been once to see a big name perform as they passed through town, stopped in occasionally to catch a local band perform or were one of the regulars, you likely ended up staying for the good company, sometimes-cold beer and great music.
Eglin’s newest wing has a new leader

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The newest wing at Eglin Air Force Base has new leadership. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander, Col Joshua Koslov, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28. Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new...
Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
