Local AC Repair Miramar Beach, FL Tips – Learn Air Conditioning Repair in Miramar Beach, FL

cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Continues to Expand Physical Presence; LaMacchia Group Leading Project
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.–In a project being led by LaMacchia Group, Eglin Federal Credit Union has announced plans to develop a property located at 677 Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. The short-term plan is to install two drive-through ATM/Video Tellers that will look similar to the drive-throughs currently...
Poor water quality reported at 5 Destin area beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The issue of water quality was front and center of the Destin city council meeting Monday night. Residents and councilmembers spoke about the conditions of the Destin harbor and sunken vessels, combined with the concern of poor water quality. Public works director Michael Burgess confirmed to the council that the Destin […]
Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
The Daily South
This Santa Rosa Beach Distillery Uses Oyster Shells to Filter Their Signature Vodka
The cold burn down the throat. A sweet corn undercurrent. The feeling of lightning rushing through the body. These sensations all come together in a Mason jar of moonshine. For many, especially in the South, it's a rite of passage to make 'shine. Harrison Holditch learned how to brew from a friend in college; he taught his brother-in-law David Kapitanoff. They made sugar shines in the backyard. Then, in 2019 they opened Distillery 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
WEAR
Former customers file complaints alleging Pensacola contractor didn't do his job
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction has come under fire by dozens of his former customers claiming they paid him thousands to do work at their homes but never finished the job. Winter Powell of Crestview says in June of 2020 she signed a contract with...
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
niceville.com
Meet Eglin’s new group and squadron commanders
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base has announced its new group and squadron commanders for July. Lt. Col. Edward Morris, 96th Medical Support Squadron. Col. Nicholas Reed, Air Force Operational Test Center. Col. Brett Linck, 96th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. Maj. Chad Hogue, 96th Civil...
niceville.com
City of Niceville seeking 35+ new employees; job fair is August 24
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A job fair hosted by the City of Niceville is being held this month to hire. 35 new employees in several city departments, the city has announced. The job fair is on August 24, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center. Department representatives...
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County School District is hiring for several positions, including classroom assistants and bus drivers
The Okaloosa County School District is hiring for a number of positions across the county. These include:. Maintenance (HVAC, Plumbing, Site Techs, Electrical) Paraprofessionals (Teacher’s Assistants) Lunchroom Monitors and Food Service Workers. Bus Drivers and Mechanics. The quickest, and most needed, opportunity right now before school starts is the...
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
ballingerpublishing.com
The Handlebar Returns: Reviving a Local Music Landmark
If you grew up in Pensacola or lived in the area in the 80s or 90s, you more than likely remember the staple of the city’s underground music scene, The Handlebar. Whether you have only been once to see a big name perform as they passed through town, stopped in occasionally to catch a local band perform or were one of the regulars, you likely ended up staying for the good company, sometimes-cold beer and great music.
Florida Georgia Line singer announces 20-show residency in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Georgia Line member is sticking close to home. Brian Kelley, one half of the country music group and the owner of a Walton County surf shop, announced this week a 20-show residency at the shop in Grayton Beach. “Had so much fun a couple weeks ago with 5 […]
niceville.com
Eglin’s newest wing has a new leader
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The newest wing at Eglin Air Force Base has new leadership. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander, Col Joshua Koslov, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28. Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
