Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD. The 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast will be held on FRIDAY, August 5th, 2022, 5pm-8pm, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. This special event is not only the world’s largest crab feast but also a major fund-raiser that benefits local community and cultural organizations.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO