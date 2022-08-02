The stock price of Magic Empire Global (MEGL) skyrocketed by 2,325% in its market debut. These are some details about the stock you should know about. The stock price of Magic Empire Global (MEGL) skyrocketed by 2,325% in its market debut. Hong Kong-based Magic Empire Global (MEGL) is one of several China or Hong Kong-based companies with a small U.S. listing that saw its price skyrocket in its market debut. MEGL’s stock price climbed as high as 5798.75% during intraday trading and trading was halted several times.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO