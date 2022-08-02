Read on pulse2.com
Snap (SNAP) Stock: $25 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Black noted...
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock: Why It Surged 32.36%
The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Tupperware’s Q2 2022 results. Tupperware Brands had reported a Q2 EPS...
Athenex (ATNX) Stock: Why It Rose Over 49% Today
The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Athenex (ATNX) went up over 49% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to reports that India-based Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are both in talks to buy out Athenex. The deal is reportedly valued somewhere between $200 million and $250 million for a controlling stake in the company.
Clorox (CLX) Stock: Why It Fell 4.71%
The stock price of Clorox (CLX) fell by 4.71% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Clorox (CLX) fell by 4.71% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s fourth-quarter results. For the fourth quarter, Clorox reported a Q4 EPS of $0.93,...
Carnival (CCL) Stock: $20 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wieczynski adjusted the rating after...
Apple (AAPL) Stock: $180 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Woodring adjusted the rating...
Yelp (YELP) Stock: Why It Surged Over 18% Today
The stock price of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) surged over 18% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) surged over 18% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Yelp had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.11, which...
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $130 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted...
VF Corporation (VFC) Stock: $46 Target And Equal-Weight Rating
The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih is maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the shares. Yih adjusted the...
Avantor (AVTR) Stock: $33 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Avantor (AVTR) recently received a $33 price target. These are the details. The shares of Avantor (AVTR) recently received a $33 price target. And Barclays analyst Luke Sergott is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Sergott adjusted the rating after the company had reported...
Yeti (YETI) Stock: $80 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Yeti (YETI) recently received an $80 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Yeti (YETI) recently received an $80 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Gajrawala noted...
Bumble (BMBL) Stock: $39 Target And Hold Rating
The shares of Bumble (BMBL) recently received a $39 price target from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Bumble (BMBL) recently received a $39 price target from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Brent Thill adjusted the rating on Bumble from a “Buy” rating to a “Hold” rating.
Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash
Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
eBay (EBAY) Stock: $50 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of eBay (EBAY) recently received a $50 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of eBay (EBAY) recently received a $50 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz adjusted...
Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Skyrockets 2,325% In Market Debut: Details
The stock price of Magic Empire Global (MEGL) skyrocketed by 2,325% in its market debut. These are some details about the stock you should know about. The stock price of Magic Empire Global (MEGL) skyrocketed by 2,325% in its market debut. Hong Kong-based Magic Empire Global (MEGL) is one of several China or Hong Kong-based companies with a small U.S. listing that saw its price skyrocket in its market debut. MEGL’s stock price climbed as high as 5798.75% during intraday trading and trading was halted several times.
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Stock: $66 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) recently received a $66 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) recently received a $66 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger increased the price target from $64 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Abbott (ABT) Stock: $132 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Abbott (ABT) recently received a $132 price target from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Abbott (ABT) recently received a $132 price target from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Singh adjusted...
