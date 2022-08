With a handful of 40+ acre industrial parcels recently sold or in escrow, we can expect new to Tucson developers to start breaking ground in the second half of 2022. The vast majority of this new speculative construction will be catered to distributors and manufacturers occupying 20,000 SF + bays. There has been some talk of interest rates affecting new developments and banks starting to underwrite these developments more conservatively. Recently, we have seen an increase in seller carry back financing and expect to see this trend grow.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO