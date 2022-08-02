Read on californiaexaminer.net
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House approved a bill Friday that would provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the measure represents a concession from GOP senators who were initially reluctant, concerned the rebates would further fuel inflation. “I think we have a good bill going forward to the Senate,” said Republican Rep. Tim Brown, who sponsored the bill. Brown said Thursday that the package was an agreement with Senate negotiators, who could consider the bill later Friday. That compromise includes utilizing about $1 billion from the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves for the rebates. Another approximately $1 billion will flow toward a state teacher pension fund’s future obligations, a debt Senate Republican leaders have prioritized paying.
Indiana governor signs nation's first post-Roe abortion ban moments after it lands on his desk
"Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life," Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday for an attack on Taiwan, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt dialogue with the United States in several areas.
Marcos meets Blinken in Philippines amid US-China crisis
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since he took office, although the meeting came at a delicate time as ties between Washington and Beijing have rapidly plummeted to their worst level in years.
