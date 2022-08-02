ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House approved a bill Friday that would provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the measure represents a concession from GOP senators who were initially reluctant, concerned the rebates would further fuel inflation. “I think we have a good bill going forward to the Senate,” said Republican Rep. Tim Brown, who sponsored the bill. Brown said Thursday that the package was an agreement with Senate negotiators, who could consider the bill later Friday. That compromise includes utilizing about $1 billion from the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves for the rebates. Another approximately $1 billion will flow toward a state teacher pension fund’s future obligations, a debt Senate Republican leaders have prioritized paying.
The Associated Press

Marcos meets Blinken in Philippines amid US-China crisis

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since he took office, although the meeting came at a delicate time as ties between Washington and Beijing have rapidly plummeted to their worst level in years.
FOREIGN POLICY

