Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds

Read on wbkr.com
Rebecca Hudson
3d ago
I agree the kids are not respectful at all anymore. I don't blame her at all for trying to fix this issue. people who are trying to enjoy the downtown area are not able to because of these issues. someone needs to be accountable for these kids and action needs to be made.
Reply
7
Doc DeWitt
3d ago
Parents are too lax, blame everyone else instead of their teens, and there is no accountability anymore.
Reply
5
Related
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
warricknews.com
Honey + Moon Coffee Co. perks up Newburgh
NEWBURGH — Back in January of this year, Evansville’s Honey + Moon Coffee Co. announced that it would be opening its third location, and first outside of the city. The business is located at the former site of Ben and Penny’s Ice Cream Shop, which closed earlier this year. While Ben and Penny’s operated seasonally, the current plan for HMCC is to operate year round as with their other locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What a New 4-H Mom Learned at Our First County Fair
Since basically birth, my daughter has been involved in something. We've done dance, choir, theater, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, and even dabbled in volleyball. Our standing rule is that she is only allowed to be in two activities at a time while she's in elementary school. A few years ago, she...
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
Two popular Tristate German festivals underway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s festival season across the Tristate. But, more specifically, it is German festival season. Both Evansville’s Volksfest and the Jasper Strassenfest kicked off on Thursday August 4. “You don’t have to be German,” says Jim Kluesner with Germania Volksfest. “You just come through the door and you’re an instant German.” Kluesner […]
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Meet the Eight Talented Finalists for the 2022 Friday Night Fight Contest
The auditions are over and the field is set. The finale for WBKR's talent contest, The Friday Night Fight, is set for Friday, August 12th at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Eight finalists will be taking the stage to compete for our grand prize- $1000 and the right to headline the Ruoff Party Stage on the season finale night of the of Friday After 5. The 26th season comes to a close on Friday, September 2nd.
14news.com
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project. City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
Tree falls on RV, trapping family inside
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – For Billy Cox and his family, a simple night at the Diamond Lakes campground with friends quickly turned into a nightmare. Cox said they were having dinner and enjoying the evening outside when it began to rain. They moved inside the RV and after a short time, the winds picked […]
14news.com
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6