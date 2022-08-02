Be careful what you download: 17 password-stealing Android apps removed from Google Play

Read on www.zdnet.com
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
ZDNet
How to create rules in Apple Mail to keep from missing important messages
You know it's there somewhere, but that crucial missive has somehow been lost in the shuffle. Unfortunately, it happens a lot. This is especially so because I have multiple email accounts configured in Apple Mail and given how much spam gets caught up in the mix, it's really easy to miss something.
ZDNet
Time to update: Latest Google Chrome browser fixes 27 security flaws
Google has released Chrome 104 stable with fixes for seven 'high' and 15 'medium' severity flaws. Google has released Chrome version 104 for Windows, Mac and Linux, with fixes for 27 security bugs reported by third parties. None of the flaws are listed as being actively exploited, but the release...
ZDNet
How to use Android's lockdown mode and why you should
Google is always looking to make the Android platform more secure. Way back in 2018 (with Android still enjoying tasty treat nicknames, such as Pie), the developers introduced what's called lockdown mode. Essentially, lockdown mode protects those who prefer to keep their private information from unwanted eyes. When lockdown mode...
ZDNet
Why 'debloating' Windows is not a good idea (and what to do instead)
If you spend any time on message boards for Windows enthusiasts, sooner or later you will run across recommendations for Windows "debloater" utilities. These magical tools promise to get rid of unwanted software and make your PC run faster while using fewer system resources. Like every offer that sounds too good to be true, there's a catch.
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
ZDNet
Microsoft to roll out native Teams app optimized for Apple silicon in the coming months
Microsoft has been testing a beta of the Apple-silicon-optimized version of Teams since April this year. Today, August 3, Microsoft officials said this new Teams client for Mac would start rolling out to customers "in increments over the coming months". Microsoft has been working to optimize its key Microsoft 365...
ZDNet
Are foldable phones really the next big thing? Here's what you need to know
Before we had smartphones with screens almost too big to fit in your pocket, there was the flip phone. The flip phone's clamshell design meant it was small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, even if you couldn't do much more than make calls and send texts.
ZDNet
OnePlus 10T review: Speed is the name of the game, but is it enough?
After putting its T-series smartphones off for a year -- in the US, at least -- OnePlus is back with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The device marks the company's highly-demanded return to its roots of churning out snappy handsets with flagship specifications -- at a mid-range price of $649. For $100 more, you can double the 10T's RAM and internal storage, making the phone an attractive option for folks who demand more power. In fact, OnePlus says that if you make your purchase during select days in August, you get the upgraded model for the same $649 base price. More details on that towards the end.
ZDNet
Apple could delay launch of iPadOS 16 until October: Why that's a good thing
The word on the street -- well, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- is that Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 for a month, breaking what has become a pattern of releasing it at the same time as iOS. Good. According to Gurman, moving the release...
ZDNet
Google wants more old-style business attitude. HP laughs in Google's face
Suddenly, tech companies are in a tizzy. The prospect of another recession lowered profitability and even, gasp, an uncertain future fills tech leaders with a peculiar horror. How can the future be uncertain when tech companies have always been used to creating it?. It was bracing, then, that Google CEO...
ZDNet
Revealed: The top 11 malware strains you need to worry about
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) have picked 11 malware families as their top threats. The list is made up of malware that has evolved over the past 10 years as banking trojans, remote access trojans, information stealers, and ransomware delivery tools.
ZDNet
Google wants to make online lessons better with these classroom 'add-ons'
Google has launched a set of new EdTech add-ons that it said will allow teachers to easily find, add, use and grade content from EdTech tools, from within Google Classroom. The add-ons are intended to save teachers time and improve the digital classroom experience for students. They address challenges such as managing multiple accounts and passwords, assisting students in navigating external websites and managing the grading process across different platforms.
ZDNet
How to take a screenshot on Chromebook
Picture this: You're working on a presentation and want to elevate the slides by inputting relevant visuals. You find the perfect image on Google Maps, but you want to crop out all of the "extra" labels, destinations, and distractions. The best way is to take a screenshot. While the Chromebook approach to screenshotting is a little different than your standard Windows or Mac-powered computer, here's a brief walkthrough of how to do it.
ZDNet
Microsoft's still-unannounced 'Designer' tool: New details emerge
In May this year, images from a Microsoft tool known as "Designer" leaked to the web, thanks to Microsoft sleuth "WalkingCat." This week, we got a couple more tidbits about the still-unannounced Designer -- including an associated codename, which seemingly is "Oasis." Designer looks to be a tool meant to...
ZDNet
How to switch to a Prime Student membership
If you're starting college this month, or are already a college student, you're probably aware that expenses stack up pretty fast. From ordering and renting textbooks to buying groceries, there always seems to be something that's adding to your bills. Having just graduated in May, I've gone through my fair...
ZDNet
The 5 best TV antennas: Watch live TV without a subscription
As more people cut the cord with cable and satellite providers, they're turning to TV antennas to watch local news, sports, and entertainment channels for free. You can easily pick up either an indoor or outdoor model in various designs to blend into your decor or mount on your roof for clear reception.
ZDNet
How to add a to-do list to Slack
How do you add a to-do list to Slack? I get asked this a lot, and it never fails to disappoint when I have to answer that the feature isn't built into the service. However, there are third-party apps that can be added to your Slack Workspaces to bring to-do lists into the picture. One such app, called Simple Todo List, is really easy to use, very handy to have, and simple to install.
ZDNet
Matter is coming fall 2022 (fingers crossed), but why does that matter to you?
Matter has undoubtedly gotten a lot of attention in the Internet of Things arena since its announcement in late 2019. The Connectivity Standards Alliance is looking to make Matter the new connectivity standard for smart homes. Since smart devices and hubs started appearing on the market, the lack of compatibility...
ZDNet
Pine64's Pinebook Pro Linux laptop is finally shipping again
Pine64, a maker of single board computers, is once again shipping its Arm-based Rockchip RK3399 SoC 14-inch laptops after lengthy production and shipping delays due to COVID-19 restrictions in China's manufacturing hubs. Pinebook Pro laptops are shipping again but only the model with the US keyboards (ANSI) while the laptop...
