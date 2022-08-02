Be careful what you download: 17 password-stealing Android apps removed from Google Play

After putting its T-series smartphones off for a year -- in the US, at least -- OnePlus is back with the launch of the OnePlus 10T. The device marks the company's highly-demanded return to its roots of churning out snappy handsets with flagship specifications -- at a mid-range price of $649. For $100 more, you can double the 10T's RAM and internal storage, making the phone an attractive option for folks who demand more power. In fact, OnePlus says that if you make your purchase during select days in August, you get the upgraded model for the same $649 base price. More details on that towards the end.

