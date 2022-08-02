ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
NINE TO FIVE THE MUSICAL

Pour yourself a cup of ambition, beat the heat, and come enjoy this hilarious musical performed by actors in 9th – 12th grade. Set in 1979 (when apples and blackberries were things that Dolly picked out behind the barn), three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.
WAM – “THE FLOATING WORLD”

Worcester Art Museum to Debut Works from America’s First Japanese Print Collection of Its Kind, Opening November 26. 48 of the 50 Japanese Prints Featured in The Floating World: Japanese Prints from the Bancroft Collection Have Never Been Seen Before. Worcester, MA — August 2 — This fall, the...
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – RAPTOR WEEKEND

September 2022 Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Get up close with eagles, hawks and owls at Raptor Weekend, head out on an early birding walk, or enjoy an evening stroll and search for nature at night. Enjoy the cooler weather and head outside in September!. Unless noted,...
