ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers

Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland Railway#East Midlands Railway#Midlands#London St Pancras#Network Rail
BBC

NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack

A software outage affecting some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack affected the phone service and electronic referrals to out-of-hours GPs,...
HEALTH
BBC

Firefighters tackle blaze at Thurrock ambulance firm base

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the premises of a private ambulance firm. Elite Event Medical Services (EMS) said the fire at its Thurrock site on Motherwell Way, near Lakeside Shopping Centre, broke out at 04:50 BST. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire crews, including one from...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy