Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city. Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground. The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on...
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard. Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured. Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews...
South Yorkshire Police deliberately ram nuisance off-road bikers
Footage of undercover officers deliberately ramming motorbike riders off their vehicles has been released by South Yorkshire Police. The force said it was using "tactical contact" to combat a rise in "motorcycle-based criminality" and protect communities from fear and harm. The video shows two riders being rammed by unmarked police...
NHS 111 software outage confirmed as cyber-attack
A software outage affecting some NHS services across the UK was caused by a cyber-attack, it has been confirmed. Advanced, a firm that provides digital services for NHS 111, said the attack occurred at 07:00 BST on Thursday. The attack affected the phone service and electronic referrals to out-of-hours GPs,...
Firefighters tackle blaze at Thurrock ambulance firm base
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the premises of a private ambulance firm. Elite Event Medical Services (EMS) said the fire at its Thurrock site on Motherwell Way, near Lakeside Shopping Centre, broke out at 04:50 BST. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire crews, including one from...
Doncaster crash: Woman killed and three injured in two-car collision
A woman has died and three other people have been injured in a car crash in Doncaster. The 21-year-old died when the white BMW she was travelling in collided with a red Seat Ibiza at the junction of Wheatley Hall Road and Neale Road at about 21:40 BST on Tuesday.
