Airtable is a hit with designers. Will enterprise tech see it as an app development platform?

Follow the data
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
What are the most popular productivity apps around the world?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today, we dive into the productivity apps people are downloading around the world. Turns out a lot of us are working on the go, and care more about protecting our privacy. Also, Airtable doesn’t want the “productivity” label; CEO Howie Liu wants it to be an app development platform. And influencers are struggling to get paid on time.
Don't be Meta or Google: How to tell workers they need to be more productive
It’s easy to overlook declining productivity when a company is doing well. But with the looming threat of recession, some big tech leaders are suddenly getting tough on workers. At Meta, Mark Zuckerberg wants to “turn the heat up” because apparently there are some Metamates who shouldn’t be there. The situation is similar at Google, where Sundar Pichai said employees need to work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”
How 'Raised by Wolves' used 3D printing for otherwise impossible designs
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday we’re taking a closer look at Hollywood’s use of 3D printers, as well as the latest consumer electronics ownership trends. Also: a whole new way to brag about your Wordle scores.
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
Quantum computing will require massive software updates. Doing that securely will be its own challenge.
No matter how long it takes to reach commercialization in the enterprise, quantum computing could have major consequences for the world of cybersecurity well in advance of the technology going mainstream. To date, most of the security discussion around quantum computing has focused on the possible implications for data encryption....
What has been the most unexpectedly difficult part of being a venture capitalist?
Good afternoon! In today's edition, we hear from a group of VCs about the parts of their role that they see as the most challenging. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. My journey from 20-year CIO to venture capitalist was unconventional, and I knew it would entail...
Coinbase will give BlackRock clients access to bitcoin
Coinbase said Thursday that it has partnered with BlackRock to give the world’s biggest asset manager’s clients access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The news sent Coinbase shares rallying more than 15% as a partnership with a major Wall Street institution eased investor worries about heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto marketplace. Coinbase will provide clients of BlackRock’s Aladdin software “direct access to crypto, starting with bitcoin,” Coinbase executives Brett Tejpaul and Greg Tusar said in a blog post.
Meta crosses the pond
Good morning! Meta’s top execs are moving to London. Is it a coincidence, or is something else going on?. The Financial Times reported that Adam Mosseri was moving temporarily to London. Then another report said Nick Clegg will go there, too. Oh, and Meta’s CMO, Alex Schultz, joined them. And who knows who might be next!
No solace in quantum
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the race to protect software against encryption-breaking quantum computing could backfire, more on the Biden administration’s plan to hobble China’s chipmakers and enterprise tech moves. Now, the hard part. We may be just years away from a very sci-fi scenario...
'Buy now, pay later' is finding a new avenue for growth
The tumbling valuations of consumer-facing “buy now, pay later” companies in public and private markets suggest investors are losing confidence in the sector. Who can blame them, in a tottering economy? But some investors are still bullish on pay-later — if the customers are other businesses. Business-to-business...
Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming strategy is to undo its old streaming strategy
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re taking a closer look at Warner Bros. Discovery’s pivot to doing things the way they were done before. Plus: recommendations on what to read, watch and play this weekend.
How I decided to move my music tech startup to London
Allison Clift-Jennings was already a seasoned Techstars founder when at the last minute, her latest startup, Tonic Audio, was accepted into the accelerator program’s 2022 London class. The chief technology officer and her husband, Tonic Audio co-founder and CEO Ethan Clift, trekked to the vibrant city from their home in Reno, Nevada, aiming to amp up the Tonic Audio app built for remote music collaboration.
Crypto has a 'hack me' sign on its back
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: the “hack me” sign on crypto’s back, Aparna Chennapragada leaves Robinhood, and a new bill could boost the CFTC’s role in crypto regulation. Off the chain. Economist Frances Coppola dove deep into the filings generated by Three...
Activision Blizzard will fight new Albany union, even after Microsoft said it would stay neutral
Workers at Blizzard Albany, a subsidiary of game publisher Activision Blizzard formerly known as the studio Vicarious Visions that works on the popular Diablo franchise, said on Wednesday that studio management plans to fight their decision to unionize with the Communications Workers of America. That's despite an agreement Microsoft made...
