ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leno Says He Never Intended to 'Deliberately Sabotage' Conan, Apologizes to Kimmel

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on toofab.com

Comments / 1

Related
toofab.com

Monica Lewinsky Requests Lyric Rewrite Too as Beyonce Removes 'Milkshake' Sample

When asked if she had reached out to Beyonce's team directly, Lewinsky admitted she hadn't and conceded, "You make an interesting/fair point..." In an effort to appease fans and professional colleagues alike, Beyoncé has begun making slight changes to her critically-lauded blockbuster new release, "Renaissance." Monica Lewinsky would like to request she make one more.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Bill Maher
toofab.com

Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux

The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
MOVIES
toofab.com

Christina Ricci Reveals Johnny Depp Taught Her What Homosexuality Was At Age 9

The story involves Cher, Winona Ryder, the movie "Mermaids" and someone on set who "might be homophobic" Christina Ricci is recalling the first time she learned about homosexuality. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," the actress revealed that Johnny Depp explained to her what homosexuality was...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Mom Thinks Baby Girl Looks Just Like Woody Harrelson — He Responds!

"Ode to Cora- You're an adorable child. I just wish I had your hair" Meanwhile, Mulvenna said she never saw the resemblance until a friend pointed it out at a barbecue. "Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ. Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable," she told TODAY.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Cbs#Nbc

Comments / 0

Community Policy