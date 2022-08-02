Leno Says He Never Intended to 'Deliberately Sabotage' Conan, Apologizes to Kimmel

Read on toofab.com
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming Coyote Ugly: 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
"In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you, and do people want to f--- you," says the "Yellowjackets" star. Melanie Lynskey is a veteran of the entertainment industry, which unfortunately means she's had to endure scrutiny and criticism of her body far longer than anyone should have to deal with.
Monica Lewinsky Requests Lyric Rewrite Too as Beyonce Removes 'Milkshake' Sample
When asked if she had reached out to Beyonce's team directly, Lewinsky admitted she hadn't and conceded, "You make an interesting/fair point..." In an effort to appease fans and professional colleagues alike, Beyoncé has begun making slight changes to her critically-lauded blockbuster new release, "Renaissance." Monica Lewinsky would like to request she make one more.
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux
The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
Christina Ricci Reveals Johnny Depp Taught Her What Homosexuality Was At Age 9
The story involves Cher, Winona Ryder, the movie "Mermaids" and someone on set who "might be homophobic" Christina Ricci is recalling the first time she learned about homosexuality. While appearing on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," the actress revealed that Johnny Depp explained to her what homosexuality was...
Mom Thinks Baby Girl Looks Just Like Woody Harrelson — He Responds!
"Ode to Cora- You're an adorable child. I just wish I had your hair" Meanwhile, Mulvenna said she never saw the resemblance until a friend pointed it out at a barbecue. "Basically we never saw the resemblance until our friend Chris pointed it out at a BBQ. Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable," she told TODAY.
Katy Perry Apologizes to Kim Kardashian For Pulling Pete Davidson as Her 'Lover' On TikTok
Katy Perry may have a new man in her future according to TikTok's M.A.S.H. game. The 37-year-old "Firework" singer took part in the platform's new viral trend where participants use a filter to play the childhood future telling game that determines your house, car, number of children and partner. Perry...
Ellen Pompeo: Grey's Anatomy Should Be Less 'Preachy' About Social Issues, More Consistent 'Over Time'
"Less, sort of hit you over the head for just one hour, and then we never talk about it again." "Grey's Anatomy" has never been one to shy away from big political and social issues, but star Ellen Pompeo isn't altogether thrilled with the way they've been handled. On the...
John Legend Says Kanye West Friendship Damaged By Trump, Presidential Run
"I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health," Legend said of his former close friend. "I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get." John Legend says MAGA got between him and former close friend Kanye West.
Rosie O'Donnell Responds After Daughter Vivienne Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing
"I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal." Rosie O'Donnell wasted no time replying to her daughter Vivienne on TikTok this week, after the teenager has some choice words about her childhood. In a light-hearted video shared on Thursday, the 19-year-old daughter of...
Jennifer Coolidge Was Asked to Audition for Stage Production of Legally Blonde: 'I'm Still Angry'
"Look, if I got up onstage and farted, and that's all I did, it would still be the lady from the movie!" Jennifer Coolidge has revealed that she was once asked to audition to reprise her "Legally Blonde" role as Paulette Bonafonté in the musical adaptation of the 2001 film.
