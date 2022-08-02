Florida Teachers Can Get Into SeaWorld Free This Month

If you are a teacher in Florida or know of one who could use a trip to SeaWorld, they may want to know about this incredible 'Teachers Only' deal.

According to the Florida Department of Education website, SeaWorld Orlando offers a complimentary Florida Teacher Card, which gives all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers admission to SeaWorld through August 31, 2022.

In addition, Florida Teachers can also save up to 35% on all Orlando attractions, including Walt Disney World and hotels.

Learn more HERE .