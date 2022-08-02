Benni McCarthy: New Manchester United role will 'inspire kids back home'

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
BBC
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest 'love' sealed signing after Man Utd exit
Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground. Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal. Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have...
BBC
Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
BBC
Manchester United defender Alex Telles close to joining Sevilla
Manchester United's Brazil defender Alex Telles is closing in on a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla. Telles has been squeezed at United after the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia. With the former Feyenoord man vying with Luke Shaw for the left-back slot,...
BBC
Diplomatic Gundogan has no room for Aguero
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Ilkay Gundogan showed his allegiance to the blue half of Manchester in a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, while giving a nod to the successful Manchester United side of his childhood. The midfielder also told readers the World Cup in...
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch Or Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League and we can now bring you all the important details for the match.
Liverpool Navigates Change Ahead of Another Title Push
Liverpool has taken strides to freshen a dynamic attack that was beginning to age out, and it should result in another Premier League title challenge.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
BBC
West Ham United v Manchester City
West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
BBC
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
FOX Sports
USMNT roster watch: Players with most to gain from summer transfers
Given the flurry of club-switching that members of the U.S. men's national team have already undertaken this summer, it's hard to believe Europe's transfer window won't slam shut until Sept. 1. By and large, though, we know where the overwhelming majority of the USMNT's World Cup roster and lineup hopefuls...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest
Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
