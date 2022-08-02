ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Benni McCarthy: New Manchester United role will 'inspire kids back home'

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process

Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MLS
BBC

Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benni Mccarthy
Person
Quinton Fortune
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Steven Pienaar
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Eric Tinkler
BBC

Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
SOCCER
BBC

Manchester United defender Alex Telles close to joining Sevilla

Manchester United's Brazil defender Alex Telles is closing in on a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla. Telles has been squeezed at United after the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia. With the former Feyenoord man vying with Luke Shaw for the left-back slot,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Diplomatic Gundogan has no room for Aguero

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Ilkay Gundogan showed his allegiance to the blue half of Manchester in a Twitter Q&A on Thursday, while giving a nod to the successful Manchester United side of his childhood. The midfielder also told readers the World Cup in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Soccer League#Uk#English#South African#United#Bbc Sport Africa#Dutch#Portuguese#The Premier League#The Red Devils#Benni I
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Aled Sion Davies completes gold medal set in Birmingham

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Paralympic legend Aled Sion Davies completed the gold medal set by becoming Commonwealth Games...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
South Africa
BBC

West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham's Moroccan summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly. Manager David Moyes will also be without another new acquisition, Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is not considered match fit. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd

This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

USMNT roster watch: Players with most to gain from summer transfers

Given the flurry of club-switching that members of the U.S. men's national team have already undertaken this summer, it's hard to believe Europe's transfer window won't slam shut until Sept. 1. By and large, though, we know where the overwhelming majority of the USMNT's World Cup roster and lineup hopefuls...
MLS
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest

Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy