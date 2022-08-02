ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago
Agriculture Online

Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively. "This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-First Ukraine grain ship set to pass Bosphorus after inspection

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime was set to pass through the Bosphorus after inspection ended on Wednesday, while a Turkish official said such deliveries from Ukraine may pick up after the successful first trip. The Razoni left Odesa on...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon

(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain -ministry

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday began checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The ministry published photos on...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Ukraine expects first vessel to arrive to collect grain on Friday - official

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said. "The Turkish bulk...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal

KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment for travel

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Lebanon on Thursday to reverse a decision by a court in Tripoli to authorise the departure of a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain. In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was disappointed by the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 6-Ukraine seeks to extend shipping safe passage deal beyond grain

ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine later in the day to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug. 31 - minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug. 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise, after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Insurers ready $50 mln Ukraine grain cargo cover as first ship sails

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The London insurance sector is preparing to cover Ukrainian grains and fertiliser shipments through a secure corridor, voyages that may need up to $50 million of insurance cover per cargo, industry sources involved said on Wednesday. London's marine insurance market has placed the Black Sea...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday. France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, is making use of...
AGRICULTURE

