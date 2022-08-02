Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night

Read on www.agriculture.com
Agriculture Online
Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively. "This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-First Ukraine grain ship set to pass Bosphorus after inspection
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime was set to pass through the Bosphorus after inspection ended on Wednesday, while a Turkish official said such deliveries from Ukraine may pick up after the successful first trip. The Razoni left Odesa on...
Agriculture Online
Lebanon port authorises departure of seized Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain
BEIRUT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Tripoli port authorised the departure of a Syrian ship carrying grain suspected to have been stolen from Ukraine and which had docked in the port city a week ago, Lebanon’s transport minister said in a tweet. Ali Hamie said the Laodicea, a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon
(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says first grain ship 'nothing', economy in coma
(Recasts with Zelenskiy speech, ship inspection, Turkish official) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much more is needed. * Kyiv urgently needs to ship 10 mln tonnes to cut deficit. By Natalia...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Three ships with corn authorised to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 8-Ukrainian grain ship heads through safe waters, but economy is still in doldrums
(Adds grain forecast, Ukraine's dismissal of Schroeder comments, Russia's support for China in dispute with U.S. over Taiwan) * Grain-carrying ship from Ukraine inspected in Turkey. * Ship, headed for Lebanon, transits Bosphorus. * Shipment is first of kind to leave Ukraine in wartime. * But Ukrainian leader says much...
Agriculture Online
Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain -ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday began checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The ministry published photos on...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine expects first vessel to arrive to collect grain on Friday - official
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said. "The Turkish bulk...
Agriculture Online
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
Agriculture Online
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment for travel
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Lebanon on Thursday to reverse a decision by a court in Tripoli to authorise the departure of a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain. In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was disappointed by the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine seeks to extend shipping safe passage deal beyond grain
ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine later in the day to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug. 31 - minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug. 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday. Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise, after...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian...
Agriculture Online
Insurers ready $50 mln Ukraine grain cargo cover as first ship sails
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The London insurance sector is preparing to cover Ukrainian grains and fertiliser shipments through a secure corridor, voyages that may need up to $50 million of insurance cover per cargo, industry sources involved said on Wednesday. London's marine insurance market has placed the Black Sea...
Agriculture Online
France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war
PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday. France, the European Union's biggest agricultural producer, is making use of...
