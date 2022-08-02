Indulge in a Sunday brunch buffet with free-flow champagne at Estate

From luxury spas to something a little bit more budget-friendly, these are the best places to stay in Pigeon Forge. Pigeon Forge is famous for two reasons: its stunning location next to the Great Smoky Mountains and its connection to the immortal Dolly Parton. Which, together, explains why this tiny town of only 5,000 inhabitants regularly gets upwards of 10 million visitors per year. To help you make the most of your visit, we’ve compiled a list of the area’s best hotels that will make your trip even better. There’s a gorgeous Victorian-style farmhouse, a yes-please-I’ll-book-now spa and several options with great indoor swimming pools. After working 9 to 5, you deserve it.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO