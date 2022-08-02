Body camera footage shows moments before Clayton County officer was shot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — New body camera footage gives a vivid look into an officer-involved shooting that left a Clayton County officer in critical condition, along with a woman police say she was trying to help.

Officer Demika Lloyd went to a home on Newbury Drive where she was responding to 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor’s 911 call saying she was suicidal around 9:40 p.m.

Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.

According to Lloyd’s body camera footage, she is seen having a brief conversation with Pryor’s mother as she walked through the home. She then encounters Pryor and asks her what is wrong.

“I can’t help you if you I don’t know what’s going on,” Lloyd says to Pryor.

As the perspective of the video shifts, Lloyd says, “hold on, hold on” after noticing the gun in Pryor’s right hand. The video shows Lloyd lunge at Pryor, a tussle ensues, and Pryor fires the gun multiple times, striking Lloyd.

Lloyd remained on the ground, shot, while Pryor got off the ground — gun still in hand — and walked away from the scene, body camera video shows.

According to police officials, Pryor’s family did not attempt to provide aid or any life-saving measures to Lloyd.

Police said 25-year-old Pryor jumped into her Jeep and drove to southwest Atlanta, where she was confronted by Atlanta police officers, who exchanged gunshots with her.

“As the officer approached, the suspect fired at least one shot at the officer. Our officers returned fire, striking the female... multiple times,” deputy police chief Charles Hampton Jr. said last week.

Both Lloyd and Pryor are still in the hospital as of Monday.

