ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Body camera footage shows moments before Clayton County officer was shot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2itu_0h1WCyze00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — New body camera footage gives a vivid look into an officer-involved shooting that left a Clayton County officer in critical condition, along with a woman police say she was trying to help.

Officer Demika Lloyd went to a home on Newbury Drive where she was responding to 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor’s 911 call saying she was suicidal around 9:40 p.m.

Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Lloyd’s body camera footage, she is seen having a brief conversation with Pryor’s mother as she walked through the home. She then encounters Pryor and asks her what is wrong.

“I can’t help you if you I don’t know what’s going on,” Lloyd says to Pryor.

As the perspective of the video shifts, Lloyd says, “hold on, hold on” after noticing the gun in Pryor’s right hand. The video shows Lloyd lunge at Pryor, a tussle ensues, and Pryor fires the gun multiple times, striking Lloyd.

Lloyd remained on the ground, shot, while Pryor got off the ground — gun still in hand — and walked away from the scene, body camera video shows.

According to police officials, Pryor’s family did not attempt to provide aid or any life-saving measures to Lloyd.

Police said 25-year-old Pryor jumped into her Jeep and drove to southwest Atlanta, where she was confronted by Atlanta police officers, who exchanged gunshots with her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“As the officer approached, the suspect fired at least one shot at the officer. Our officers returned fire, striking the female... multiple times,” deputy police chief Charles Hampton Jr. said last week.

Both Lloyd and Pryor are still in the hospital as of Monday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents

ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man attempts to get inside off-duty APD officer's home, police say

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer said a man tried to get inside his car and his home Thursday evening. Officers responded to a home at Proctor Street NW for an attempted home invasion call. The off-duty officer said he confronted the suspect, according to APD. That's when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower

Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Multiple charges for man accused of stalking family

A Newnan man barred from contacting his children and their mother broke into her home and threatened to kill her in front of them, authorities said. Lonnie Homer Turner Jr., 32, allegedly was in violation of a temporary restraining order when he barged through the front door of the victim’s home around 10 p.m. on July 28, shortly after she and the children arrived home from an outing.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Body Cam#New Body#Lloyd#Lloyd Says#Lloyd Lunge#Jeep
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
85K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy