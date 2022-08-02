Crypto Bridge Nomad Exploited for $190M in ‘Frenzied Free-for-All’

Read on decrypt.co
decrypt.co
Nomad Recovers $22M of $190M in Ethereum Tokens Stolen in Hack
The token bridge project said it wouldn’t take legal action against white hat hackers who return the funds. Crypto bridge Nomad has recovered over $22.4 million of the $190 million-worth of Ethereum and Ethereum-based tokens stolen earlier this week. Earlier this week, hackers pinched funds in Ethereum, USDC, DAI,...
Bitcoin Pioneer Jeff Garzik Launches Web3 Production Company
The new media outfit aims to tell stories from the intersection of Sci-Fi and Web3. Jeff Garzik, a key developer of the Linux operating system and Bitcoin Core project, announced the launch of NextCypher Productions on Tuesday. The independent entertainment company aims to use Web3 tools to produce independent science fiction entertainment.
Ethereum Name Service Domain Registrations Hit All-Time High as Merge Approaches
More than 1.8 million ENS Domain names have been registered, and adoption by non-English speaking communities are rising. Ethereum Name Service domain ownership surpassed 1.8 million names, with 378,000 new .eth registrations in July alone, according to ENS Domains. The surge in registrations comes as the Ethereum community prepares for...
Coinbase Scores Deal with BlackRock to Give Aladdin Customers Bitcoin Access
A high-profile partnership with the world’s largest asset manager shows institutional interest in crypto even amid the bear market. Crypto exchange Coinbase has partnered with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to offer institutional users of its Aladdin platform access to crypto through Coinbase Prime. Connecting the two...
The Ethereum Merge Resistors: Can They Succeed?
A prominent Ethereum miner has now gained a notable ally in resisting the merge and forking ETH. How far can they go?. Ever since a prominent Chinese Ethereum miner announced his intention to resist the upcoming Ethereum merge and create a new, parallel network and cryptocurrency, the idea has begun to gain some traction. But how far can it really go?
Halliday Raises $6 Million for 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Ethereum NFTs
As play-to-earn games become more popular, new services aim to alleviate the high cost of getting started. As more game studios look to incorporate digital assets and collectibles into their properties, Web3 startup Halliday has raised $6 million in a new seed round led by Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) to change how gamers buy and use digital assets in virtual worlds.
Solana, USDC Drained From Wallets in Attack
More than 5,000 wallets have been drained of millions of dollars. Solana's price plunged within hours. An unknown attacker drained thousands of wallets containing at least $4 million worth of Solana and USDC late Tuesday night. The hack, which was still ongoing at 8:00 PM PST, seemed to originate on the Solana browser wallet Phantom and was believed to compromise user keys—possibly involving seedphrases that were re-used among wallets on different chains.
Tinder Owner Ghosts Metaverse and In-App Currencies
‘We’re early,’ as the crypto adage has it. Perhaps too early, says Tinder’s parent company Match Group, as it drops its metaverse plans. Match Group, the parent company of globally-popular dating application Tinder, has made the corporate decision to temporarily withdraw capital investment and innovative focus from the metaverse and digital token sectors.
Instagram Adds Flow Blockchain NFTs, FLOW Token Pumps 44%
Instagram’s NFT initiative now includes more than 100 countries, including collectibles from the Flow blockchain. Instagram has added support for Flow-based NFTs as it expands its NFT initiative into more than 100 total countries. FLOW has surged in price as a result, up about 44% over the past 24...
Polkadot Parachain Astar Turns to Alchemy's Crypto API in New Tie-Up
Astar Network is now the first project within the Polkadot ecosystem to let developers build apps using Alchemy Supernode crypto API. Astar Network, a crypto bridge connecting layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum and Cosmos with the Polkadot ecosystem, today announced a partnership with blockchain development platform Alchemy. The tie-up will let...
Fintech Unicorn Revolut Still ‘Bullish on Crypto’ Amid Fresh Hiring Spree
Among the many financial and crypto companies looking to cut back, Revolut has emerged as one of the few firms adding to its headcount. As many crypto firms announce layoffs, UK’s largest unicorn Revolut is adding to its crypto division. The firm will boost its crypto staff by 20%...
British Bipartisan Group Launches Inquiry Into Regulating Crypto
According to the announcement, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the UK Crypto and Digital Assets — a bipartisan group in the UK parliament —is looking to dive deeper further into the crypto industry. According to a press release, chairperson Lisa Cameron, a member of the Scottish...
Token Backing Ethereum Scaling Solution Optimism Rallies 20%
There’s a new winner in town, and this time round, it’s the token underpinning Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Optimism. The price of the Optimism (OP) token has surged by more than 80% in a single week to hit a high of $2.22 on Thursday morning, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
India’s Financial Watchdog Freezes Binance-Owned WazirX’s Assets for ‘Lax KYC Norms’
Indian law enforcement claimed a WazirX director was allegedly “non-cooperative” after accusations of assisted fraud and money laundering. India’s chief economic enforcement agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), announced Friday that they have frozen $8.14 million (64.67 Crore rupees) in assets from crypto exchange WazirX. The ED alleged...
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Approved to Return $270 million to Clients
As for the remaining assets, crypto broker Voyager Digital said that the bankruptcy estate will distribute the funds to creditors. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York has given crypto brokerage Voyager Digital approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to return $270 million to affected customers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings
Amid the continued crypto winter, Block’s total revenue fell by about 6% alongside a hefty impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings. Block Inc., the digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, reported a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss in the second quarter, something the company attributed to “broader uncertainty around crypto assets.”
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
