Crypto Bridge Nomad Exploited for $190M in ‘Frenzied Free-for-All’

More than 5,000 wallets have been drained of millions of dollars. Solana's price plunged within hours. An unknown attacker drained thousands of wallets containing at least $4 million worth of Solana and USDC late Tuesday night. The hack, which was still ongoing at 8:00 PM PST, seemed to originate on the Solana browser wallet Phantom and was believed to compromise user keys—possibly involving seedphrases that were re-used among wallets on different chains.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO