Read on www.wdadradio.com
Related
wdadradio.com
DELAYS ANTICIPATED ON TUESDAY ALONG INDIAN SPRINGS ROAD
White Township officials have announced that traffic may be disrupted on Tuesday on Indian Springs Road and Rustic Lodge Road due to an emergency sewer line replacement project. The replacement of the sewer line will be performed on land north of Indian Springs Road and will not involve any excavation...
wdadradio.com
RENTORS, RESIDENTS WITH DISABILITIES COULD GET MORE MONEY THANKS TO REBATE PROGRAM
State officials announced yesterday that older Pennsylvanians and residents with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes will be receiving more money than anticipated this year. The Department of Revenue reports that a proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
wdadradio.com
RIVER VALLEY, INDIANA COUNTY HEAD START TO RECEIVE STATE GRANTS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.
Comments / 0