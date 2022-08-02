Man Hunting For Missing Hard Drive Containing £150m Worth Of Bitcoin Comes Up With Huge Plan To Get It Back

Read on www.ladbible.com
Related
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
Bitcoin investor who 'accidentally threw away £149m worth of digital currency in Welsh landfill' asks to scour the site for hard drive using robot dogs and AI powered mechanical arm to sift 100,000 tons of rubbish
A computer engineer who claimed he accidentally threw his £149million Bitcoin fortune away is now plotting a £10million treasure hunt for the lost hard drive by scouring a landfill site. James Howells is set to ask Newport City Council if he can dig up the rubbish tip in...
California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition
Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
Man, 59, and woman, 42, found with wads of cash and mobile phones as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of cost-of-living crisis
A man and woman have been arrested after they were found with wads of cash and mobile phones - as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of the cost-of-living crisis. The pair, 59 and 42, were marched from a property in Billericay, Essex, on Tuesday before specialist debt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
A pharmacist who makes an extra $6,000 a month from his side hustle says he relies on a 6-letter acronym to manage both jobs
Real estate investor Ryan Chaw nets $6,000 a month from his rental properties. He uses the acronym ALLIES to manage his side gig so he can work full-time as a pharmacist. It stands for: Agent, Lender, Licensed Contractor, Inhabitants, Tax Expert, and Supervisor. Though Ryan Chaw spends most of his...
Amazon has handed over 11 Ring doorbell videos to police without owners' consent so far this year, report finds
Amazon gave police 11 Ring doorbell videos without consent in 2022 so far, per a US Senator probe. It shares videos after determining there is "imminent danger of death or serious physical injury." Amazon has 2,161 law enforcement agencies on its 'Neighbors' service, a five-fold uptick since 2019.
Rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in
BEFORE President Franklin Roosevelt's face began gracing the US dime in 1946, Lady Liberty was a mainstay on the coin. From 1916 through 1945, dimes featured Liberty with a winged Phrygian Cap. Because the engraving bore a strong resemblance to the Roman god Mercury, the three-decade series became known as...
I found a mysterious bundle of cash hidden under my floorboards during renovation – and there could be a chilling twist
A HOMEOWNER has found a mysterious wad of cash hidden under his floorboards while renovating his home. Rich Gilson came across $1,000 under his New Jersey home on July 9 and was left stunned when he realized the bills had the same date. He made the chilling discovery while working...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
A couple transformed a school bus into a colorful tiny home with hidden storage space. Now they're listing it for $75,000 — take a look inside.
A school bus that was transformed into a tiny home on wheels recently hit the market for $75,000. Nomads Joe and Holly Whiting built the 105-square-foot home with a full bathroom and kitchen. Take a look inside the beautifully designed bus that's full of wood detailing and storage hacks.
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Rare dollar coin sells for $2,905 – what you need to look for to find one too
YOUR coins could be worth a ton of money just like a dollar piece that sold for nearly $3,000 online. But you need to know what to look for on your coins. Some elements could pertain to the specific date and mintmark, but where exactly they can be found will depend on the coin.
I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one
My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS・
LADbible
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0