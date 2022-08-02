Mancini goes, Diaz arrives, as Orioles navigate an emotional day

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past eight weeks, when he was selected the AL pitcher of the month for June and July. He gave up a run and two hits to lower his earned run average to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start. Cease hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since June 9, when he was tagged for six unearned runs, and hasn’t given up more than one earned run in any of his last 13 starts. He gave up a first-inning run on back-to-back two-out walks and an opposite-field RBI single by Adolis Garcia. He had not allowed a first-inning run since July 2. Cease didn’t allow a hit after Bubba Thompson’s second-inning single. He struck out five and walked three, one after the first inning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO