Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mena Suvari says filming ‘American Beauty’ “felt like a respite” from her abusive relationship
Mena Suvari has said filming American Beauty was a “respite” from the abusive relationship she was involved with at the time. Directed by Sam Mendes, the 1999 movie stars Suvari as Angela, the 17-year-old friend of Jane Burnham (Thora Birch) whose father, Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey), becomes infatuated with her.
Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post
Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
‘The Gray Man’: Ryan Gosling on What Ken Would Think of the Film — Ken Wants That Tracksuit
Ryan Gosling says Ken would like to borrow Six's tracksuit from 'The Gray Man'
Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London
She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours. And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood. 'There are so many of us that owe them...
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Photos of 'Superhero' Daughter India Growing Up on 'Thor' Set
Chris Hemsworth is feeling nostalgic. The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared a pair of adorable photos from the Marvel set with his 10-year-old daughter, India, first as a baby in 2010 and again while filming the franchise's fourth installment. "She's my favourite superhero," Hemsworth captioned the Instagram post. India...
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
Sydney Sweeney from 'Euphoria' can't afford an acting break: 'I don't have income to cover that'
Sydney Sweeney may star in one of the biggest shows on TV right now, but she still hasn't earned enough to take a break from acting.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
Here's What We Know About Season 2 Of "The Lincoln Lawyer"
The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up his Lincoln.
Prey review
Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
With The Sandman, Netflix's fan-led dream team grants a wish 30 years in the making
For 30-plus years, Neil Gaiman has been plagued by a reoccurring nightmare. The legendary British author, whose works have captured the imaginations of millions worldwide, has seen many of his books, novellas, and comic series turned into successful live-action properties – Coraline, American Gods, and Good Omens being three such examples.
Netflix's remarkably authentic adaptation is oh-so-nearly brilliant: The Sandman review
Netflix's The Sandman is an adaptation worthy of Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy comic book series. Its fascinating cast of characters, expansive universe, spooky and mystical elements, and deeply human themes will delight established fans and newcomers alike. It takes some creative liberties with its source material – some of which don't pay off and are likely to irritate long-time fans. Largely, though, The Sandman is as faithful a live-action adaptation as you're likely to see.
13 Best Romantic Shows on HBO Max Right Now
There have been quite a few iconic romance shows in the past decades. Some of the shows released in the 2020s and 2010s compete with the classics, while some of these shows become teen subculture phenomena. If you are looking for the best romantic shows on HBO Max, we have a list of thirteen titles bound to bring alive the fluttering butterflies in your stomach. You can watch all of these shows on HBO Max.
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producers
A judge has ordered Kevin Spacey to pay House of Cards producers $31m (£25.5m) for the costs involved in removing him from the series following sexual misconduct allegations. The US actor was ordered last year to pay entertainment company MRC after claims of misconduct with young crew members, which he denies.
Sorry, the DCEU's latest MCU-style reboot isn't going to work
During its Q2 2022 earnings report presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – the recently merged entertainment corporation – revealed its plans to build a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style franchise for its own superhero film series. That being, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which is subsequently set to undergo a significant reboot.
Ryan Phillippe and Kat Graham Star in New Film 'Collide'
Actors Ryan Phillippe and Kat Graham join Cheddar News to discuss their new film, 'Collide.' The movie hits theaters today.
