Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post

Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Daily Mail

Margot Robbie says she's 'eternally grateful' to Neighbours for helping her break into Hollywood - and admits she only realised how popular the show was until she moved to London

She's arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of Australian soap Neighbours. And Margot Robbie, who played Donna Freedman between 2008 and 2011, is under no illusion that the beloved show was integral in helping her break into Hollywood. 'There are so many of us that owe them...
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie

Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)

Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
TechRadar

Prey review

Unashamedly violent, surprisingly poignant, and simplistically effective, Prey is the best Predator movie since the 1987 original. It packs plenty into its 97-minute runtime; simultaneously honouring the Predator films that have come before while freshening things up for a whole new audience. It's a tad exposition heavy and its plot may seem derivative to some. Overall, though, Prey is the entertaining sci-fi flick that Predator fans have spent the past 30-plus years hunting for.
TechRadar

With The Sandman, Netflix's fan-led dream team grants a wish 30 years in the making

For 30-plus years, Neil Gaiman has been plagued by a reoccurring nightmare. The legendary British author, whose works have captured the imaginations of millions worldwide, has seen many of his books, novellas, and comic series turned into successful live-action properties – Coraline, American Gods, and Good Omens being three such examples.
TechRadar

Netflix's remarkably authentic adaptation is oh-so-nearly brilliant: The Sandman review

Netflix's The Sandman is an adaptation worthy of Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy comic book series. Its fascinating cast of characters, expansive universe, spooky and mystical elements, and deeply human themes will delight established fans and newcomers alike. It takes some creative liberties with its source material – some of which don't pay off and are likely to irritate long-time fans. Largely, though, The Sandman is as faithful a live-action adaptation as you're likely to see.
thecinemaholic.com

13 Best Romantic Shows on HBO Max Right Now

There have been quite a few iconic romance shows in the past decades. Some of the shows released in the 2020s and 2010s compete with the classics, while some of these shows become teen subculture phenomena. If you are looking for the best romantic shows on HBO Max, we have a list of thirteen titles bound to bring alive the fluttering butterflies in your stomach. You can watch all of these shows on HBO Max.
BBC

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producers

A judge has ordered Kevin Spacey to pay House of Cards producers $31m (£25.5m) for the costs involved in removing him from the series following sexual misconduct allegations. The US actor was ordered last year to pay entertainment company MRC after claims of misconduct with young crew members, which he denies.
TechRadar

Sorry, the DCEU's latest MCU-style reboot isn't going to work

During its Q2 2022 earnings report presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – the recently merged entertainment corporation – revealed its plans to build a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style franchise for its own superhero film series. That being, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which is subsequently set to undergo a significant reboot.
