fox8tv.com
Deadly Somerset County Crash
The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: One Lane Closed After Vehicle Catches Fire on Interstate 80 in Corsica
CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – One lane remains closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 80 in Corsica early Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.) According to a Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the driver of the tractor-trailer called in to report a vehicle fire at...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
wdadradio.com
TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF EACH OTHER THIS MORNING
Two vehicle accidents were reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The first happened along Airport Road in Cherryhill Township just before 9 o’clock. Clymer fire crews were initially dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. Indiana fire crews were called into assist five minutes later. Clymer...
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS
Several fire crews are tending to a transformer fire that happened early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports crews from Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Conemaugh Township were dispatched at 4:42 this morning for a transformer fire at Breeze Industrial Products along Tunnelton Road in Saltsburg. No additional information is available at this time.
Police: One dead after being hit by vehicle in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Somerset County, state police say. State police say the victim was hit along Route 281 Thursday morning. The area of Tayman Avenue was closed between Neilan and Harrison Avenue for a portion of...
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
wdadradio.com
EARLY MORNING FIRE RAZES ONE OF CHERRY TREE BOROUGH’S OLDEST HOMES
A home was completely destroyed by a fire early this morning in Cherry Tree Borough. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope, along with state police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the county hazmat team, were dispatched to 301 Front Street around 1:30 a.m. for the reported structure fire. Fire crews from Mahaffey, Westover, Hastings, Glen Campbell, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown were called into assist at various times throughout the hour.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
WJAC TV
Johnstown native, McCort grad killed in crash involving Indiana Congresswoman
Johnstown, PA — The Johnstown and Bishop McCort communities are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson, who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash involving Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Thomson, who graduated from Bishop McCort in 2012, worked as a staffer for Rep. Walorski since last July.
wdadradio.com
PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
