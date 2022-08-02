A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO