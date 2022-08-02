ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Trashed Altoona home leads to drug, child endangerment charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is now facing child endangerment and drug charges after police said they found meth in a deplorable home. David Winters Jr., 34 has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance after police said they were called a residence at the 900 block […]
ALTOONA, PA
Indiana County, PA
Black Lick, PA
Indiana County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former locacl resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. Logan Mactavish, 39, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge...
CLEARFIELD, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT

Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
INDIANA, PA
wtae.com

Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge

KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN

A Cambridge Springs woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Court documents say that 31-year-old Brittany M. James will serve nine months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an incident on March 10, 2021.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
Rose Marie
WTAJ

Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021. On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Military service sways judge in gun case sentencing

A Mt. Pleasant man would have been given more jail time on a firearms conviction if he weren’t a wounded veteran, a judge said. Prosecutors argued for multiple consecutive sentences that totaled more than 40 years behind bars be imposed against Michael Charles Lint, 36, for convictions to charges that he illegally possessed nine firearms in 2019.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman in Jail for Stealing Items from Walmart on Four Different Days

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars on theft of nearly $400.00 in merchandise stemming from four separate incidents at Walmart in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Nancy Ann Deeter on Wednesday, August 3, in...
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Sigel man accused of 'groping' girl while she waited for school bus

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Marienville have charged a Sigel man after he was accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile neighbor while she was waiting for the school bus earlier this year. Authorities say Dale Neill, 74, faces numerous charges related to indecent assault, according to...
SIGEL, PA

