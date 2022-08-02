Endorsement: Kenneth Lester for Seminole County judge

County courts are called the “peoples’ courts” for a reason. They traditionally deal with matters such as misdemeanors, civil disputes up to $30,000, debt collection, civil traffic-court cases such as driver-license suspension and DUI, simple divorces and myriad other issues that pale in comparison to the multi-million-dollar lawsuits and high-stakes felony trials taking place in nearby courtrooms.

But these cases can have an enormous impact on the life of an individual or family — such as the nearly 1,700 tenants in Seminole County who were targeted for eviction during the fiscal year that ended in 2021. That’s just a slice of the 3,4000-plus civil cases (including nearly 21,000 traffic infractions that require court action) and more than 7,700 criminal cases Seminole County’s six county judges divided between them that year. Many of the litigants don’t have attorneys, and many are not native English speakers.

That puts county judges in the demanding position of keeping their dockets moving while recognizing that each person appearing before them is a human being, trying to navigate a system they might not understand. Not everyone can pull it off.

But Seminole County voters have a unique option this year in the Group 5 race: Someone who knows how to be a judge, because he was one. Kenneth Lester spent 24 years as a highly regarded circuit judge before retiring in 2020, including time as administrative judge. This gives him an innate feel for the job that his opponents — as impressive as they are — can’t hope to match. And it explains why so many leaders of the Seminole County legal community are backing his bid for one more four-year term in a judge’s robe.

That doesn’t mean Lester will waltz into the job: During his interview with the Orlando Sentinel editorial board, he admitted that he rarely saw self-represented litigants in circuit court. On some county court dockets, a significant majority of the litigants don’t have lawyers, which could introduce an element of chaos into the proceedings — and there’s no ready supply of attorneys ready to jump in if needed. But we believe he’ll quickly adjust.

Either of the other two attorneys in this race could also be decent judges. Eric Swenk, in particular, has a formidable background: After years in private practice, he became a hearing officer for the Department of Children and Families Inspector General’s Office. That put him in a judgelike role, overseeing the disposition of cases. Another appealing point: Swenk is candid about his own background of addiction, a real-life experience that would give him a deeper understanding of the people appearing before him.

The third candidate, Cassandra “Sandy” Buie, is a Seminole County native with 20 years’ professional experience in a wide range of legal fields. Though she lacks experience overseeing cases, she has a keen understanding of what it takes to make a good judge, including patience, civility and attention to detail.

Seminole County voters are fortunate in this race: They have good candidates to choose from. But the chance to put a retired judge back to work doesn’t come along often, and that makes Lester the right choice in this talented field.

We will be posting our endorsements in local races over the next few weeks. However, we urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and go to v oteseminole.org to see who’s giving money to their campaigns. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

