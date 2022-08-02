ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
miltonscene.com

Milton Police Log: July 22 – July 30, 2022

07/22/2022 10:08 BRUSH HILL ROAD Suspicious Activity. Walk in reports Intimidation. See Report. Walk in party reports past single vehicle accident. See report. 07/22/2022 11:15 GRANITE AVENUE Suspicious Activity. Caller reports dispute with customer over payment. Officer reports civil matter. 07/22/2022 15:11 GRANITE AVENUE Accident – P/D. 911 caller...
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy