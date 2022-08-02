Read on www.kitv.com
KITV.com
Suspect accused of chopping off man's hand in Waikiki sword attack pleads 'not guilty'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Waikiki 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting off a customer’s hand with a sword during an argument, pleaded “not guilty” to the crime in court on Thursday. Jason Walker, 46, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder for the July 22 attack...
KITV.com
Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School. The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing man at knifepoint in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery in Waikiki. Authorities said 33-year-old Robert Lucas-Kamalani was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Investigators said on July 28, Lucas-Kamalani confronted a 40-year-old man with a knife, threatened to kill him and then took his...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
KITV.com
Neighbors share stories of the couple in Kapolei, who stole identities for decades
Folks who live near the couple are trying to make sense of what they're hearing: from stolen identities from dead babies in Texas -- to the discovery of an invisible ink kit. Kapolei neighbors share stories of couple accused of 'Russian spy' claims. Not all those living in the neighborhood...
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly H-3 Freeway stabbing enters 'not guilty' plea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Marine accused of killing his ex-wife along the H-3 Freeway near Kailua in July pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday. An Oahu grand jury indicted 29-year-old Bryant Tejeda-Castillo on July 27. He is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, to death.
No charges will be made against officers involved in Kaka’ako shooting
The City's Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's office is scheduled to hold a press conference about the officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiaha'o Street in Kaka'ako.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutor: 2021 police shooting that left suspect dead was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. The decision means the officer who fired on the suspect won’t face charges. The shooting happened Aug. 27, 2021, on Kawaiahao Street. The barricade...
KITV.com
Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday. During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because...
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
KITV.com
Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution
Newly-released court documents show Juan Baron's former love interest, and the man he allegedly fled Hawaii with after the crime, Scott Hannon, will testify against Baron during his trial. Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution. Newly-released court documents show Juan Baron's former love...
Fine or time: Enforcing Hawaii’s monk seal rules
Beachgoers, beware: You could face fines or jail time for getting too close to the monk seals at Kaimana Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
KITV.com
Trial pushed back for former Honolulu city officials charged with conspiracy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The federal trial for three former City and County of Honolulu officials is now pushed back to next February. Donna Leong, Max Sword, and Roy Amemiya are charged with conspiracy. In federal court on Thursday afternoon, Judge Leslie Kobayashi agreed to continue the jury trial to February...
KITV.com
Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training. A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious...
KITV.com
Waianae teen kickboxer to miss Junior World Championships after alleged assault video surfaces
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen kickboxer from Waianae who qualified to compete in the junior world championships has been suspended from his team after video surfaced reportedly showing the teen and some of his friends attacking another student. On the video, kickboxer Joven Lopez, 17, and three other teens...
KITV.com
Law enforcement officers will cite beachgoers coming too close to Hawaiian monk seals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After calls to shut down Kaimana Beach, Hawaii is now stepping in to ensure public safety for both beachgoers and the endangered Hawaiian monk seals living there. Starting Aug. 4, law enforcement officers with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will be at Kaimana...
KITV.com
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
