Read on mybeachradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This is the Best Roller Coaster in Ocean County, NJ
You know how much I love Great Adventure. It's always a fun, family day for us. Yes, I still call it Great Adventure. Six Flags Great Adventure has some awesome roller coasters. The best roller coaster in Ocean County is at Six Flags. Indoor, looping, the tallest, and of course...
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
The Absolute Best Running Stores in New Jersey Are Found Near The Jersey Shore
Some dates are pretty important to remember. Like your significant others birthday, when a job interview is, when the milk in your fridge expires, there's a lot to keep in mind!. One date that always sticks in my head is the date I decided to start running and getting in...
Free Ramen If You Can Finish This Spicy Soup In Cherry Hill, New Jersey
I have a confession to make. I've only recently discovered ramen. Full disclosure, the only experience I've ever had with it was buying those square packages with the spice packs from the food store. When I heard people obsessing about great ramen, I was like really? That stuff?. Then I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River Offers Free Kids Meals in August
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen does so many good things for the community and it's a great part of the Toms River area it serves here in Ocean County. Providing meals for those in need and providing a platform for residents to give back to the community. "A Community...
Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ – What’s better than a nicely crafted coal-fired pizza at a picturesque...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents
If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
thesandpaper.net
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
Boo! Is It Too Soon for Halloween in Ocean County, New Jersey?
Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ
The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
Crumbl Cookies Opens More NJ Stores – Can We Get One in Ocean County?
The store opened in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which was yesterday, August 4th. There's nothing more comforting than the taste of a freshly baked cookie. Crumbl Cookies, a chain that everyone's been obsessing over (and rightfully so), takes the cookies we all know and love to the next level.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Get In Good With Santa At McLoone’s Annual Charity Clambake In Long Branch, New Jersey
The summer is flying and I know that because it is already almost time for the 15th Annual Holiday Express Sunset Benefit Clambake! YUM!. The event raises money to bring music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those who need it the most during the holiday season as well as throughout the year.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0