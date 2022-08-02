ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

New Jersey State
Long Beach Township, NJ
Ship Bottom, NJ
New Jersey’s Beaches Feeling More Crowded? 2 Words: Beach Tents

If you're looking to spend your summer somewhere you can escape hustle and bustle, I can guarantee you the Jersey Shore and South Jersey's beaches are NOT for you. During the wintertime, the beach towns are lovely. There's nothing that compares to taking a walk on the beach on a cool fall evening with the entire place for yourself. THAT is where you need to be when you feel the need to take some alone time.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Boo! Is It Too Soon for Halloween in Ocean County, New Jersey?

Boo! Yes, really I am saying "Boo" because I am seeing Halloween here in Ocean County. The question is, is it too soon to have Halloween in the store here at the Jersey Shore?. I get it, the early bird gets the worm and with sales, it's first come first serve. We always jump ahead to the next holiday as soon as possible, but does this take away from the event?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ

The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
