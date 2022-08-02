ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: ‘Art’ at Joan Jenks, more

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for two shows that have enjoyed great success over the years: 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and 11th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications. The 13th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, this pre-holiday celebration is held at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature arts, crafts and other unique market items, holiday music, a bake sale and other delicious food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $90 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29. The 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Readers Theatre, free zoo day, more

1. Sunday: Readers Theatre coming to Arts Center Theatre. The Arts Center Theatre is kicking off the Readers Theatre program on Sunday, Aug. 7, launching the inaugural season for the new theatre venture at Marco Town Center, a new branch of the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Readers Theatre,...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples

Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Economist: 'It's a mess,' but no recession in sight for Southwest Florida

With mixed signals, the local economy looks like "murky water." That's how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway. He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce. The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon...
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Hook N Cook program offered at The Nauti Mermaid, Marker 92

After a long day on the water catching fish, individuals can stop by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to have their freshly caught, fully cleaned fish cooked to their preference. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Executive Sous Chef Victoria Wenning said the Hook N...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples Chamber finds a new home

The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Julie Schmelzle, Chair of Greater Naples Chamber Board of Directors, and the entire Chamber team.
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
LEE COUNTY, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers

Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!

Just inside the East Naples shopping complex that houses Flash, a gas station and car wash, as well as Empire Bagel Factory, you’ll find an unassuming food truck parked in the corner with the word “Pupusas” written on it. It, not coincidentally, belongs to the Pupusas Salvadorenas Corp. and it holds delicious food and treats inside.
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island Yacht Club Appoints New General Manager

The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as General Manager effective August 1. Ms. Brooks had been serving as Interim General Manager as well as Food and Beverage Director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Comeback Story for Chief Frazzano

Fifty pickleball zealots braved 90-degree temperatures Saturday at the YMCA and champions were crowned in 10 different divisions in the South Florida King/Queen of the Court tournament. But a compelling subplot flew under the radar as City of Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano, a breast cancer survivor, was competing for a bronze medal with one of her officers, Ryan Montgomery.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Aug. 5

Dear Marco registered voters: Please take a moment and think about why you moved to Marco Island, and we became our own city. You moved here, bought here for the great community that is Marco Island. For safety, peace, quiet, schools, beaches, solitude, great friends and neighbors and neighborhoods, churches, synagogues, retirement and community involvement.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
FORT MYERS, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Free concert series at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

The Fixx, Pablo Cruise, Lorrie Morgan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. Located adjacent to Luminary Hotel & Co. in downtown Fort Myers, the new riverfront Caloosa Sound Amphitheater has announced Rockin’ on the River, a free concert series that kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a performance by classic alternative rockers The Fixx.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes

Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
NAPLES, FL

