Good Morning CaneSport 8.2.22

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning?

Well, today’s news is very much the news that hasn’t happened yet. The Miami Hurricanes’ media day will be held at noon today, so stay tuned for that as we are going to be throwing a ton of content on the team your way. This morning we look at some of the key areas we want to hone in on as we talk to coaches and players.

Plus from yesterday afternoon we also caught up with tight end commit Jackson Carver, who it turns out is the father of the Miami Hurricanes recruit group chat. He shares some insight. And we also continue our pre-camp coverage with our argument for why fans need to give Mario Cristobal some time to really get this thing rolling. It’s never an overnight process despite the usual preseason hype.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

I’m tired of hearing about what we don’t have. We do have a lot coming back…. Posted by ghostfaceCDWright40

and a beefed up coaching staff at every level from analyst to on field coaching.

I am tired of hearing lets not focus on wins. Yes, we always focus on wins it’s Miami. Now whether we get them or not is different. A different conversation. There isn’t a time and shouldn’t be a time we don’t go into a season expecting to win. Especially this one.

I am tired of hearing on things like GM canesport don’t blame the coaches if we lose. Please. He is going to get the credit if we win and the blame if we lose. That’s just how it works.

So we have poured money into resources like the recruiting department. We have poured resources into our analyst staff. We have poured resources into our on the field budget for football coaches. We have poured a lot of resources into improving this team so why should we not expect improvement?

Our classes were not as terrible as I keep hearing. Still there is plenty of talent. A great QB room and some Dudes. Let’s put it all together.

We should expect to win 10 or 11 games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It’s not all about the rankings, but it’s reassuring seeing all the high-ranking commits. And I’m doing my best to recruit these guys in as well. So it’s good to see it all shaping up.

TE commit Jackson Carver

