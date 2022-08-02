ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Economist: 'It's a mess,' but no recession in sight for Southwest Florida

With mixed signals, the local economy looks like "murky water." That's how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway. He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce. The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon...
'Are we satisfied with the progress?' Florida's Blue-Green Algae Task Force meets after half-year hiatus

It was a day of sharp questions and soul-searching as Florida’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force met Thursday for the first time since February. The official theme was a mouthful (stay with us): “Prioritization of restoration projects within Basin Management Action Plans, Reasonable Assurance Plans, or alternative restoration plans (and) policy and funding program framework for the prioritization of restoration projects.”
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million, and more judgments are expected

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
