Read on www.marconews.com
Related
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
Marconews.com
Economist: 'It's a mess,' but no recession in sight for Southwest Florida
With mixed signals, the local economy looks like "murky water." That's how economist Amir Ferreira Neto sees it anyway. He used the analogy in a talk this week about the state of the local economy, sponsored by the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce. The casual, conversational event, held Wednesday afternoon...
Marconews.com
Climate experts predict Southwest Florida will see daily tidal floods by the year 2100
There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn't an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at...
Marconews.com
'Are we satisfied with the progress?' Florida's Blue-Green Algae Task Force meets after half-year hiatus
It was a day of sharp questions and soul-searching as Florida’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force met Thursday for the first time since February. The official theme was a mouthful (stay with us): “Prioritization of restoration projects within Basin Management Action Plans, Reasonable Assurance Plans, or alternative restoration plans (and) policy and funding program framework for the prioritization of restoration projects.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marconews.com
DeSantis suspends Democratic state attorney he accuses of being 'woke,' not enforcing laws
Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspended 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren, the chief prosecutor for Hillsborough County, Thursday after calling him "woke" and accusing him of refusing to enforce certain laws. The move drew applause from some law enforcement leaders in the Tampa area and top Republicans, but was criticized...
Marconews.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million, and more judgments are expected
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Comments / 0